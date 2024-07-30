Reiss looking guilty on EastEnders; inset, dead Debbie (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)
EastEnders: Reiss removing wedding ring off Debbie’s corpse was horrible, fans blast

Reiss's latest act dusgusted viewers

By Joel Harley

Fans of EastEnders have slammed Reiss Colwell as he sunk to a new low in last night’s episode of the soap. This came in the wake of wife Debbie’s death – a death that Reiss had brought about by unplugging her life support.

As the news broke, Reiss visited Debbie in the morgue to say goodbye. Alone with his dead wife, Reiss bade Debbie farewell… and then took the opportunity to pocket her wedding ring.

The murder was one thing, but for many fans, this was a step too far.

Reiss visits Debbie in the morgue on EastEnders

EastEnders fans blast Reiss as he steals Debbie’s ring

Writing on EastEnders as the episode aired last night (Monday, July 29), fans of the soap slammed Reiss for his latest move.

“Reiss even toke [sic] Debbie’s ring. This man has no soul, no remorse, just trying to justify his actions. Evil man,” wrote one furious viewer.

“Did Reiss just steal that ring from Debbie while saying he should’ve been there for her? It has to be a family heirloom worth a lot of money,” said another.

Meanwhile, theories soon began flying as to what Reiss had planned for Debbie’s ring.

Debbie's dead body on EastEnders
Reiss made off with Debbie’s ring (Credit: BBC)

Reiss to propose with dead Debbie’s ring?

“Reiss isn’t gonna pawn poor Debbie’s ring is he?” asked one fan.

“Please tell me Reiss isn’t going to propose to Sonia by giving her Debbie’s engagement ring?” suggested a fourth.

Is Reiss’s latest act truly beyond the pale?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

