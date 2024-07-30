Fans of EastEnders have slammed Reiss Colwell as he sunk to a new low in last night’s episode of the soap. This came in the wake of wife Debbie’s death – a death that Reiss had brought about by unplugging her life support.

As the news broke, Reiss visited Debbie in the morgue to say goodbye. Alone with his dead wife, Reiss bade Debbie farewell… and then took the opportunity to pocket her wedding ring.

The murder was one thing, but for many fans, this was a step too far.

EastEnders fans blast Reiss as he steals Debbie’s ring

Writing on EastEnders as the episode aired last night (Monday, July 29), fans of the soap slammed Reiss for his latest move.

“Reiss even toke [sic] Debbie’s ring. This man has no soul, no remorse, just trying to justify his actions. Evil man,” wrote one furious viewer.

Reiss even toke Debbies ring. This man has no soul, no remorse, just trying to justify his actions. Evil man #Eastenders — Kareen Banks (@KareenBanks) July 29, 2024

“Did Reiss just steal that ring from Debbie while saying he should’ve been there for her? It has to be a family heirloom worth a lot of money,” said another.

Did Reiss just steal that ring from Debbie while saying he should’ve been there for her? It has to be a family heirloom worth a lot of money. #EastEnders — BovaryCee ♋️‍♀️ DS⚽️⚽️ (@BovaryCee) July 29, 2024

Meanwhile, theories soon began flying as to what Reiss had planned for Debbie’s ring.

Reiss made off with Debbie’s ring (Credit: BBC)

Reiss to propose with dead Debbie’s ring?

“Reiss isn’t gonna pawn poor Debbie’s ring is he?” asked one fan.

Reiss isn’t gonna pawn poor Debbie’s ring is he? #EastEnders — PittyDitty (@DittyPitty) July 29, 2024

“Please tell me Reiss isn’t going to propose to Sonia by giving her Debbie’s engagement ring?” suggested a fourth.

Please tell me Reiss isn’t going to propose to Sonia by giving her Debbie’s engagement ring?! #Eastenders @bbceastenders — Westie (@Wee_Westie29) July 29, 2024

Is Reiss’s latest act truly beyond the pale?

