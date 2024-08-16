EastEnders: Reiss to fake his own death, a new fan theory predicts

A new fan theory for EastEnders has suggested that Reiss Colwell could attempt to fake his own death to escape his spiralling legal and financial pressures. This comes as Reiss faces pressure from an angry Phil Mitchell to return his, ah, ‘investment.’

Meanwhile, he also faces questioning from his ex-mother in law, furious that he has taken Debbie’s engagement ring and at his plans to appropriate her life insurance fund to pay off his debts.

The noose is tightening for Reiss – can he find away to save himself?

Reiss found himself on the receiving end of Phil’s wrath (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Reiss

Writing on X, fans of the soap shared their theories as to how Reiss might get himself out of this pickle. And one fan wondered whether he might resort to drastic measures in order to escape his spiralling debt.

“Reiss is going to fake his own death, isn’t he?” one fan predicted.

Could Reiss fake his own death in order to get out of trouble?

Reiss’s money woes have only worsened since he killed Debbie (Credit: BBC)

Prison for Sonia, disappearing Reiss and confession

Elsewhere, other fans shared alternative ideas. This included the prevailing theory that Sonia will take the blame for his crimes.

“Reiss is sooo gonna let Sonia take the blame for Debbie’s death…and I have serial killer vibes coming off him,” suggested one fan.

“Reiss just give yourself up to the police it would be easier,” beseeched another.

“I do wish #Reiss would just disappear…run off by himself, vanish.. Only to be found later when all know what a scumbag he is,” said a third.

What will Reiss do next?

