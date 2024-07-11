A new EastEnders fan theory has suggested that desperate Reiss Colwell could murder his comatose wife Debbie, as his money woes continue. Reiss has been under pressure lately after the hospital where Debbie is staying hit him with an £18,000 bill for her care.

Already cash-strapped after Sonia’s unsuccessful IVF journey, Reiss has been desperately trying to drum up some cash. Last night’s episode saw him try to find a lodger – behind Sonia’s back – but he was shot down when she told him that a new house guest isn’t on the cards.

But how far will Reiss go to generate the cash he so desperately needs? Some EastEnders fans have suggested that Reiss may turn to murder in order to make ends meet and cut costs where Debbie’s care fees are concerned…

Does Reiss have something dastardly planed for Debbie? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans suggest Reiss will murder Debbie

Writing on X as last night’s episode of the soap aired, two fans put forth their theory for what Reiss might do next. And the future isn’t looking bright for poor Debbie…

‘Reckon Reiss is going to murder Debbie to save on care home fees and get all her money,’ suggested one fan.

Reckon Reiss is going to murder Debbie to save on care home fees and get all her money #EastEnders — Angel K (@mcclunkeys) July 10, 2024

‘I can c [sic] Reiss putting a pillow over Debbie’s face any day now,’ joked another.

i can c reiss putting a pillow over debbie’s face any day now #eastenders — claire (@littleblonde87) July 10, 2024

Could Reiss grow so desperate as to kill his wife?

Reiss ropes Sharon into his web of lies (Credit: BBC)

Reiss scams Sharon as his money worries grow

Last night’s episode also saw Sharon offer Reiss a lifeline in the form of some accounting work. As the story continues tonight, Reiss senses an opportunity as he chips a little money off the side for himself.

He’s left feeling guilty when Sharon gives him a bonus for a job well done… but pockets the extra cash regardless. Back at home, he continues to lie to Sonia about his dire financial situation.

How far will Reiss go to pay his debts?

