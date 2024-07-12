EastEnders: Reiss to turn into a serial killer, fans predict

This week on EastEnders, Reiss’ debt has been mounting up quite drastically as he looks for new ways to bring in the cash whilst also lying to Sonia.

Reiss even tried to rent out the spare room in Sonia’s house before she found out and abruptly ended his idea.

Fans of the BBC soap have now suggested that Reiss may be the soap’s next serial killer…

Reiss has been scamming Sharon (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Reiss’ money troubles

Reiss has been struggling to keep on top of things financially, with Debbie’s care home demanding that he pays outstanding fees.

With Reiss being thousands of pounds in debt, he’s recently tried to find ways to bring in the cash.

Last night (Thursday, July 11), Reiss attempted to rent the spare room out in Sonia’s house. However, Sonia then turned up as he was showing potential renters around and put a stop to things.

Sonia was livid with Reiss for the betrayal as he opened up to her about the true extent of his financial issues.

Later on, he secured a job going through Sharon’s books. However, he started to con her into handing over more money than she actually owed…

Sharon better watch out (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fan theory: Reiss to murder Walford residents?

EastEnders fans aren’t happy with Reiss’ ‘creepy’ behaviour and reckon that his debts may make him do some sinister things.

With Reiss now targeting Sharon for money, some fans are worried that this is just the start of Reiss’ villain era.

Fans are worried that Reiss may actually kill multiple Walford residents…

One fan said: “I’m suspecting that he’ll do away with Debbie.”

Another person added: “Reiss’ woeful money situation…his wife’s “death” looms.”

A third viewer added: “Reiss and Sonia are always boring. She is with him out of pure desperation and he is a creepy, sinister, icky weirdo. I keep waiting for him to be revealed as a serial killer.”

Another person previously suggested: “Ngl I hope Reiss, Bianca and Sonia & then Debbie returns to life and kills Reiss. 3 annoying boring people gone! Huzzah!”

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!