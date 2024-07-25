EastEnders: Reiss’ wife Debbie’s makeup is flawless, fans point out

EastEnders fans were left rather distracted as Reiss Colwell went to kill his coma-induced wife Debbie.

The accountant resorted to desperate measures this week, amid his ongoing money problems. During Wednesday’s episode (July 24) he visited his comatose wife Debbie in her care home and plotted to kill her in a bid to clear his debts.

But during the hard-to-watch scene, EastEnders fans were left saying the same thing.

Fans will recall that Reiss’ wife Debbie ended up in a coma after she suffered a stroke in the bath – before his arrival in 2022.

Reiss has since struck up a relationship with Sonia, with the pair embarking on an IVF journey to have a child. Recently, Sonia found out she was pregnant – leaving her and Reiss over the moon.

But with Debbie’s care home fees mounting, during Wednesday’s episode (July 24) Reiss did the unimaginable…

Reiss suffocates wife

Feeling as though he had no other option, Reiss then visited Debbie. He told his “beautiful” wife that it would be better if she was dead.

Reiss started to sob as he took the pillow from behind Debbie’s head. He then prepared to suffocate his comatose wife with it.

And while many viewers were left distressed over the scene – other viewers couldn’t help but notice how ‘glam’ Debbie looked, following her stroke.

Fans pointed out how good Debbie’s makeup was (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans distracted by Debbie’s makeup

On X, one person said: “For a woman who’s been in a coma for several years, she looks like she’s got her makeup done for a night out!”

Someone else added: “The most well-rested, glam-looking woman in a coma I’ve ever seen!”

A third wrote: “So how does she eat or drink? She doesn’t seem to have any tubes connected to her..does she apply her own makeup?”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

