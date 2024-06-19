EastEnders: Sharon and Phil kiss mustn’t happen again, fans beg

Fans of EastEnders have been left begging for mercy after yesterday’s episode of the soap (Tuesday, June 18) saw Sharon Watts and Phil Mitchell once again rekindle their off-again, on-again romance.

As Phil grew suspicious of Sharon’s behaviour around Keanu’s death, she confided in him what had really happened. And then, as the moment turned into something more tender, the pair kissed… again.

Sharon and Phil gave into temptation again (Credit: BBC)

History repeats itself as Phil and Sharon lock lips

Phil and Sharon have been romantically entangled since the 1990s, when they had an affair while she was married to his brother, Grant. Since then, the pair have barely been able to keep their mitts off each other.

This resulted in Sharon birthing Phil’s love child while she was with Keanu – an act of passion which ultimately led to the younger man’s death.

Here we go again (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans react to Phil and Sharon snog

Regardless of how entrenched in EastEnders history Sharon and Phil’s romance may be, this isn’t something that fans necessarily needed to see play out again. And, as the moment aired, viewers took to X to register their horror.

“Can we not make Phil and Sharon get back together please for the love of [bleep],” wrote one disgusted fan.

“I’ve watched Sharon and Phil on this toxic merry go round for 30 years. I can safely say I can’t do it anymore,” said another.

“I personally hate when this show tries to have Sharon be “Ma Mitchell.” It is awful for her character. I do think Sharon is the love of Phil’s life. But I don’t want them together. Platonic besties is what works best for them,” said another.

Are you happy to see one of EastEnders’ most iconic couples back together – or have you too been left washing out your eyes?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!