EastEnders: Sharon should’ve told Phil about Keanu’s murder ages ago, fans complain

During last night’s episode of EastEnders (Monday, June 17), Phil spent some time with Albie but then started to become suspicious of Sharon.

He then confronted Sharon over a text about Karen and Callum that Linda had sent her.

EastEnders fans have now complained about Sharon’s decision to not confide in Phil.

Phil saw some texts from Linda (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Phil is suspicious of Sharon

Yesterday evening in Walford, Phil felt lonely on Father’s Day and asked Denise if he could spend some time with Raymond. With Denise rejecting his request, Phil then moved on to Albie.

Upset that Callum hadn’t asked him to join in on Ben’s video call, Phil managed to get his way with a bit of help from Sharon.

He then started to play football with Albie but was concerned when Sharon whisked her son away when Callum started bringing up the topic of Keanu.

Later on, Phil then saw Sharon’s phone and noticed some texts from Linda referencing Karen and Callum. Phil then confronted Sharon, wanting to know what she wasn’t telling him.

Phil would’ve helped her out (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans blast Sharon for decision regarding Phil

With Sharon keeping Keanu’s murder a secret from Phil, fans have criticised her decision. They think that he should have told Phil about what happened a long time ago as he would’ve sorted it out and protected her.

One fan said: “They should’ve told Phil ages ago, he would’ve sorted it for them.”

Another person shared: “Just watched EastEnders. Not sure why Sharon would be nervous about telling Phil what actually happened. I’m confused why they didn’t involve him from the off!”

A third fan commented: “I’ve always thought that if Sharon had confided in Phil initially, ‘The Six’ would’ve avoided most of their mishaps and almost being caught.”

Callum’s sniffing about (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for ‘The Six?’

With Phil onto Sharon, later this week, Phil tells Sharon that he’ll go and get some answers from Linda but Sharon manages to stop him.

Elsewhere, Jack intervenes and tries to throw Callum off the scent as he starts becoming suspicious. But, will this be enough to get him to look elsewhere?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!