EastEnders: Sharon’s hair looks like a wig, fans note

EastEnders fans have questioned Sharon Watts’ hair after she debuted a very voluminous look in recent episodes of the BBC One soap which aired last night (Thursday, July 4.)

The iconic character is known for her bright blonde locks and is no stranger to a set of hair extensions, but EastEnders fans now think she might be sporting a wig.

Sharon Watts debuted a new look in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Sharon’s new hair looks ‘like a wig’, say EastEnders fans

EastEnders fans were stunned when Sharon Watts flirted with newcomer Teddy Mitchell recently in the BBC soap. However, it was her new hair that had actually caught fans’ attention during the scenes.

Sharon was seen sporting her usual bleach blonde look, but with a very bouncy blow dry and a side fringe which covered part of her face. EastEnders viewers questioned if she was wearing a wig due to her voluminous look.

“What on earth is going on with Sharon’s hair?! What a mess it is. Is she wearing a wig??” one viewer wrote on Reddit, with a second fan responding: “Definitely a wig. No idea why, it’s not usually that bad.”

Similar comments were made on X. One person joked: “Sharon is more hair than woman!” while another added: “Sharon’s hair is a bit fabricant tonight.”

“Has Sharon got a wig now instead of her usual hair extensions?,” a third EastEnders fan asked.

Sharon has caught the eye of Teddy Mitchell (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Potential new romance for Sharon?

Sharon has caught the eye of newcomer Teddy, who is the younger brother of Billy Mitchell. Sharon is no stranger to Mitchell men, having previously been married to both Phil and Grant.

She told Teddy off after he held a late night drinking session in the gym. He managed to talk her round however, and she eventually agreed to go for a drink with him in The Vic.

The following day, Sharon and Teddy were seen looking cosy the pub as they got to know one another.

Is a new romance blossoming between Sharon and Teddy? And how will Phil react?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!