EastEnders: Sonia to be blamed for Debbie murder, fans predict

EastEnders viewers fear that Sonia Fowler could be blamed for Debbie’s murder in a shock twist.

This week, Sonia’s partner Reiss resorted to desperate measures amid his ongoing money problems. During Wednesday’s episode (July 24) he visited his comatose wife Debbie in her care home and killed her in a bid to clear his debts.

But fans of the long-running soap reckon it won’t be Reiss who gets sent behind bars for her murder – but Sonia instead.

Debbie ended up killing his wife (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Sonia visited Debbie before death

During Wednesday’s episode (July 24), and before Reiss killed his wife Debbie, Sonia went and visited her in the care home.

She revealed to a coma-induced Debbie that she was pregnant and promised to pay her back every penny they had borrowed from her, for the IFV. Before she left though, Sonia adjusted Debbie in her bed with her pillows.

As she was about to leave the care home, an angry nurse scolded Sonia for not signing in the care home’s visitor’s book – so she wrote in her details.

Sonia visited Debbie before Reiss killed her (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Reiss kills Debbie

Later on, and feeling as though he had no other option regarding his ongoing debt, Reiss then visited Debbie and told her that it would be better if she was dead.

He started to sob as he took the pillow from behind Debbie’s head. Reiss then prepared to suffocate his comatose wife with it.

Fans are convinced she’ll get sent down for the murder (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Sonia ‘to get done’ for Debbie’s murder, fans predict

Now, EastEnders fans reckon Sonia will be framed for Debbie’s murder as she signed into the visitor’s book and her DNA is all on Debbie’s pillow.

You just know Sonia is going to be accused of killing Debbie!!

What’s more, Sonia also had a conversation with Martin Fowler earlier on in the day. She spoke to him about the debt and noted it would be easier if Debbie passed away.

Taking to X, viewers shared their fears that all fingers will point to Sonia over Debbie’s murder. One person said: “You just know Sonia is going to be accused of killing Debbie!!”

A second added: “Sonia’s definitely gonna get done for this. She signed in, the nursing assistant will remember her for being stroppy. Martin called to give evidence that she mentioned life insurance.

“She’s also talked to Kathy about Debbie being gone. Also prints all over the pillow.”

A third wrote: “I’m predicting Reece kills his wife. Sonia is arrested for her murder after her visit and touching her pillow.”

