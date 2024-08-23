Fans of EastEnders have predicted that Sonia and Reiss might be at risk of losing their baby following her transfer to prison on suspicion of Debbie’s murder.

Both Sonia and Reiss were arrested last week at their engagement party, but while Reiss was let off, Sonia was charged with murder.

Upon her transfer to prison overseen by her uncle Jack, Reiss became increasingly worried about the welfare of his unborn baby.

Fans took to social media to theorise what might happen to Sonia’s baby. Several guessed that she might suffer a post-IVF miscarriage due to stress.

Why is Sonia in prison?

Coroner’s inspecting Debbie’s body concluded her death was due to suffocation, which threw Sonia into the picture.

The couple – Reiss and Sonia – were the last seen visitors of Debbie’s room, which led police to arrest them both on suspicion of murder.

Since the couple first met on-screen in 2022, their relationship has flourished. Sonia later discovered that Reiss’ ex-wife Debbie was being cared for in a home due to being in a coma.

Sonia and Reiss patched things up and the pair stayed together. This year, they decided to try for children, but were unsuccessful. They decided to try IVF which left them strapped for cash.

Reiss had been struggling to keep up with Debbie’s care home fees and decided to try and scam Sharon to raise funds. He then found himself confronted by a furious Phil.

Seeing no other option, Reiss murdered his wife so he could wrap up paying her fees and take her money for IVF treatments.

The day this happened, he learned Sonia was pregnant.

Since then, Sonia was arrested as she was seen leaving Debbie’s room alone the day she died, and with DNA of her and Reiss found on the pillow, they were both placed as suspects in the case.

Reiss has not admitted his crime, but promised to Sonia he would try and get her out of prison.

EastEnders fans guess the baby’s fate

Reiss tried to get vitamins to Sonia’s cell, but appeared to fail. Later, Sonia suggested she might lose the baby due to the stress of being wrongly incarcerated.

Social media fans have several theories on what might happen to her and the baby.

One fan wrote on X: “Sonia will lose the baby, Reiss will get the house to sell.” Another adding: “Sonia in prison [means she] would lose the new born child to the system.”

A third viewer wrote: “If Sonia loses this child through all the stress etc then it’s all on you Reiss,” while a fourth said: “Reiss will take the baby and leave Sonia in prison.”

Will the baby be okay with Sonia behind bars?

