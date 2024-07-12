EastEnders: Sonia needs to leave Reiss over his lies, fans demand

In last night’s episodes of EastEnders (Thursday, July 11), Reiss tried to rent out the spare room in Sonia’s house without her permission to do so.

However, Sonia soon rumbled his schemes and put an end to them before he could seal the deal.

EastEnders fans have now begged for Sonia to leave Reiss as he lies to her YET AGAIN!

Reiss tried to rent out the spare room (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Reiss lied to Sonia – again!

Reiss has got into quite the habit of lying to his partner – Sonia, but she seems to forgive him every time. Why? Nobody knows.

After having been forgiven for lying about being married to his comatose wife – Debbie, Reiss continued to build his relationship with Sonia up on deceit.

Raking up his debts and failing to pay Debbie’s care home fees, Reiss is in a spot of bother. Especially considering that he was already in the doghouse for lying to Sonia about where he was sourcing their IVF money from (his wife!)

Conjuring up a way to raise funds, Reiss decided to rent out Sonia’s spare room last night. However, Sonia soon saw him talking to some potential renters and made it clear that they weren’t getting a lodger.

Sonia was livid with Reiss as he tried to lift her spirits by admitting that he’d got a job helping Sharon with her books… However, what she didn’t know was that he was planning on scamming Sharon out of her cash.

Sonia keeps giving Reiss chances (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans beg Sonia to wake up and leave Reiss

With Sonia giving Reiss chance after chance despite his constant lies, fans are now begging her to leave him. They seriously don’t trust him, and who can blame them?

One person shared: “Want Sonia to just to realise how much a of a pathetic failure he is and get rid.”

Another person wrote: “Why is Sonia with Reiss? He’s a waste of space.”

A third fan replied: “She’s had the red flags and chose to ignore them. No sympathy. He’s creepy horrible.”

A fourth EastEnders viewer finished: “Sonia needs to bin Reiss. He is bad news.”

Reiss is scamming Sharon (Credit: BBC)

Can Reiss be trusted?

Reiss has moved on to scamming Sharon whilst doing her books in a bid to get some extra cash.

Sonia has no idea about this one, but will she soon find out? And, if she does, will this be the last straw for her? Will Reiss have lost all of Sonia’s trust?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!