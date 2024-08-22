Fans of EastEnders have begged for Sonia to receive a long prison sentence, following recent scenes in which she was charged for the murder of Debbie Colwell.

Sonia and Reiss were arrested at their engagement party earlier this week for the murder of Reiss’s wife Debbie.

While Reiss was released, Sonia was charged with the crime and transferred to a prison.

Despite being innocent, EastEnders fans have begged for Sonia to be in prison for a long time.

What happened to Debbie?

Since Sonia and Reiss met in 2022, Reiss’s wife has been in a coma in a care home.

Reiss used money from Debbie’s account to fund IVF with Sonia. He later run out of money and struggled to balance the books.

After struggling to pay Debbie’s care home fees, Reiss tried to scam money from Sharon. He ended up creating a fake investment in order to get cash and found himself in hot water with Phil.

Seeing no way out of his money troubles, Reiss suffocated Debbie with a pillow so he could get his hands on her life insurance money.

Things haven’t gone quite to plan though, with Debbie’s parents arriving and asking questions.

And now Sonia has been wrongly accused due to the fact that she visited Debbie on the night she died.

So far, Reiss hasn’t admitted to his crime, and fans are hoping he doesn’t as they want to see Sonia locked up.

EastEnders fans beg for long Sonia prison stay

Having been transferred to a prison while she awaits trial, fans have begged for Sonia to be kept there.

One fan wrote on X: “Sonia needs this time in prison so she can wake up from delusion now she’s been thrown under the bus by her fiancé,” with another fan adding: “I hope they throw the book at her.”

A third viewer wrote: “Sonia is still defending Reiss, she might deserve prison at this point,” while another said: “Honestly, I know we are meant to care about Sonia being falsely imprisoned, but she deserves it for ignoring Reiss’s mountain of red flags.”

Will Sonia be stuck behind bars for a long time?

