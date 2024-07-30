The news that Natalie Cassidy is taking a brief break from EastEnders has fans convinced that Sonia is going to prison. This follows recent events on the soap, in which Reiss killed comatose wife Debbie as his money woes continued to spiral.

Meanwhile, an announcement by EastEnders social media yesterday (Monday, July 29) revealed that Natalie would be taking a break from filming to concentrate on a new project for Channel 4.

But what does Natalie’s exit mean for Sonia?

Reiss has entangled Reiss in his web of lies (Credit: BBC)

Natalie Cassidy announces EastEnders break

“Natalie Cassidy will be taking a short break from the soap to concentrate on another project over on Channel 4, which will mean Sonia Fowler will be leaving the square for a period of time. Could that mean the end of Sonia and Reiss?” read the post by Walford East.

However, a popular fan theory believes that Sonia will be left holding the bag for Reiss’s crime – having visited Debbie’s bedside shortly before Reiss pulled the plug.

Is Sonia going to take the blame for killing Debbie?

Fans think Sonia will take the blame for Reiss’s crime (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict Sonia is going to prison

As news of Natalie’s departure began to spread, fans of the soap shared their theories on X. And the abiding hypothesis was that Sonia would take the blame for Reiss killing Debbie. This, in turn, could lead to her giving birth in prison.

“With Natalia Cassidy (Sonia) taking a break, here’s how I think she’ll go: 1) in prison for murder : Reiss could set her up for Debbie’s demise, thus resulting in her potentially giving birth in jail,” predicted one fan.

With Natalia Cassidy (Sonia) taking a break, here’s how I think she’ll go : 1) in prison for murder : Reiss could set her up for Debbie’s demise, thus resulting in her potentially giving birth in jail. #Eastenders @bbceastenders pic.twitter.com/EzKuNCVm60 — Westie (@Wee_Westie29) July 29, 2024

“Oh, Sonia is definitely going to prison for killing Debbie,” said another.

Oh, Sonia is definitely going to prison for killing Debbie#EastEnders https://t.co/XzPE4Qldmb — M (@rose_symphony3) July 29, 2024

“Okay, now I’m worried that Sonia’s going to have a prison baby,” worried a third.

Okay, now I’m worried that Sonia’s going to have a prison baby. #EastEnders https://t.co/LwWnOY0etQ — Matthew Farris (@mattFarris) July 29, 2024

“Sonia is going to prison isn’t she for killing Debbie,” stressed a fourth.

Sonia is going to prison isn’t she for killing Debbie #EastEnders https://t.co/se2dFgf58g — Debs (@DD33872584) July 29, 2024

What does Natalie Cassidy’s impending exit mean for Sonia?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!