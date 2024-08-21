EastEnders fans have hit out at Sonia Fowler and begged the soap icon to leave Reiss Colwell as he is “no good” for her.

The Walford legend found herself arrested earlier this week, along with fiancé Reiss. As viewers will recall, Reiss ended up killing his comatose wife Debbie in her care home a few months ago, in a bid to clear his debts.

Sonia is totally unaware of the true nature of Reiss – but viewers have now begged Sonia to “wake up” and leave the murderer.

Sonia is currently loved-up with Reiss (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders Sonia and Reiss

It’s fair to say Reiss had fans feeling suspicious ever since his arrival back in 2022. But it’s only in the past few months that viewers have seen his true colours.

What’s more, amid killing off his wife, Reiss has also found himself in water with Phil Mitchell and Sharon Watts.

The accountant had conjured up a grand lie about a fake investment in order to get his hands on Phil’s cash. Things backfired on Reiss though, and an angry Phil was soon on his case, demanding his money.

The pair ended up getting arrested (Credit: BBC)

Sonia and Reiss arrested on EastEnders

In last night’s (August 20) bombshell EastEnders episode, Reiss and Sonia’s engagement party came to a dramatic end, when the police arrived.

In a shock twist, they then arrested the pair for the murder of Debbie – leaving fellow residents gobsmacked.

Now viewers of the long-running soap have have demanded Sonia needs to “wake up” as a Reiss is “no good” for her.

Fans have issued the same complaint over Sonia (Credit: BBC)

Fans beg Sonia to ‘wake up’

“Oh Sonia wake up and see Reiss for what he is before he accuses you for killing his wife,” said one person on X.

Someone else added: “Wake up, Sonia, stop being so nieve. Reiss is no good more, and more lies keep coming out of his mouth.”

A third wrote: “Oh Sonia, do wake up, he’s no good for you, he keeps lying to you and now you’ve been arrested for murder cause of him.”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

