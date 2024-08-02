EastEnders: Sonia’s a fool for getting engaged to Reiss, fans blast

Fans of EastEnders have branded Sonia Fowler an ‘idiot’ as she accepted conman and murderer Reiss Colwell’s proposal last night. True, she may not know that Reiss was actually the one who killed comatose wife Debbie – but she seemed to take all of his other dishonesties in her stride.

This included the news that he owed Phil Mitchell money after conning Sharon and Phil out of their cash, and the public revelation that he had been chipping off Debbie’s care fund (using money from her parents) to pay for Sonia’s IVF treatments.

Reiss proposed to Sonia (Credit: BBC)

Reiss pops the question

Joking about their situation, Sonia found herself accidentally proposing to Reiss – who gladly accepted. Later that day, he then got down on one knee himself to make things official.

And, regardless of Reiss’s various crimes, Sonia accepted his marriage proposal without much hesitation. And her apparent foolishness did not go unnoticed by fans of the soap.

Sonia happily accepted Reiss’s proposal (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)

EastEnders fans blast ‘idiot’ Sonia as she accepts Reiss proposal

As the episode aired, fans took to X to share their thoughts on Reiss’s proposal. And there was little sympathy for Sonia.

“Is Sonia an idiot? Reiss IS a conman. Or did she forget that he conned Sharon and Phil out of 13.5K?” asked one incredulous viewer.

Is Sonia an idiot? Reiss IS a conman. Or did she forget that he conned Sharon and Phil out of 13.5K? #EastEnders — ❤J❤ (@MissLionHeart) August 1, 2024

“Omg Sonia is getting deluded she’s in a world of her own with Reiss,” laughed a second.

Omg Sonia is getting deluded she’s in a world of her own with Reiss. #EastEnders — Marie Anthony (@mlawelshwoman) August 1, 2024

“Sonia just going along with this engagement?? Would a normal person not assume that Reiss is spiralling a bit?” asked another.

#EastEnders Sonia just going along with this engagement?? Would a normal person not assume that Reiss is spiralling a bit?? — Kiera (@groovychxck_) August 1, 2024

“Didn’t see the Reiss Debbie storyline going that way…. But Sonia what are you at!!!” said another shocked fan.

Didn’t see the Reiss Debbie storyline going that way…. But Sonia what are u at!!! #EastEnders — Ciara Wonderweb (@CiaraWonderweb) August 1, 2024

“What’s Sonia Doing? accidentally proposed to Reiss who then proposed to her properly. a wedding also looms….” wrote a sixth.

What’s Sonia Doing? accidentally proposed to reiss who then proposed to her properly. a wedding also looms….#EastEnders pic.twitter.com/QXfNB1nN07 — alessia (@wattspanesar) August 1, 2024

Will Sonia come to regret her decision?

