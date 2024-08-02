Sonia looks sympathetic on EastEnders; inset; Reiss (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)
EastEnders: Sonia’s a fool for getting engaged to Reiss, fans blast

Reiss and Sonia are getting married

Fans of EastEnders have branded Sonia Fowler an ‘idiot’ as she accepted conman and murderer Reiss Colwell’s proposal last night. True, she may not know that Reiss was actually the one who killed comatose wife Debbie – but she seemed to take all of his other dishonesties in her stride.

This included the news that he owed Phil Mitchell money after conning Sharon and Phil out of their cash, and the public revelation that he had been chipping off Debbie’s care fund (using money from her parents) to pay for Sonia’s IVF treatments.

Reiss proposing to Sonia on EastEnders
Reiss proposed to Sonia (Credit: BBC)

Reiss pops the question

Joking about their situation, Sonia found herself accidentally proposing to Reiss – who gladly accepted. Later that day, he then got down on one knee himself to make things official.

And, regardless of Reiss’s various crimes, Sonia accepted his marriage proposal without much hesitation. And her apparent foolishness did not go unnoticed by fans of the soap.

Sonia smiling on EastEnders
Sonia happily accepted Reiss’s proposal (Credit: BBC/Composite: ED!)

EastEnders fans blast ‘idiot’ Sonia as she accepts Reiss proposal

As the episode aired, fans took to X to share their thoughts on Reiss’s proposal. And there was little sympathy for Sonia.

“Is Sonia an idiot? Reiss IS a conman. Or did she forget that he conned Sharon and Phil out of 13.5K?” asked one incredulous viewer.

“Omg Sonia is getting deluded she’s in a world of her own with Reiss,” laughed a second.

“Sonia just going along with this engagement?? Would a normal person not assume that Reiss is spiralling a bit?” asked another.

“Didn’t see the Reiss Debbie storyline going that way…. But Sonia what are you at!!!” said another shocked fan.

“What’s Sonia Doing? accidentally proposed to Reiss who then proposed to her properly. a wedding also looms….” wrote a sixth.

Will Sonia come to regret her decision?

