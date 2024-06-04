EastEnders spoilers: Bianca catches Reiss out in his money theft lie

Our EastEnders spoilers reveal that suspicious Bianca catches hard-up Reiss out in a lie about money. Growing angry at Reiss’s dishonesty, Bianca soon sets an ultimatum.

Reiss is desperate for money as he continues to support Sonia. When all else fails – including an attempt to scheme money out of Kat – Reiss returns to Debbie’s bedside in an attempt to get the money he and Sonia need.

But with Bianca growing increasingly untrusting and frustrated with Reiss’s shady behaviour, he risks everything falling apart when she catches him out in his money lies.

But what will Bianca do with what she has learned? Will she tell Sonia about Reiss’s lies?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Bianca doesn’t trust Reiss at all (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Bianca catches Reiss red-handed

Things are tense as the week begins, as Reiss tries to support Sonia while Bianca looks on, disapproving. Growing ever-desperate for money, Reiss tells Kat that she didn’t pay her February tax bill in the hope of securing the funds.

However, he soon comes to regret the idea, and is forced to look everywhere to drum up the cash.

Bianca decides to follow Reiss as he goes about his shady business (Credit: BBC)

Bianca begins to sense that Reiss is up to something after speaking to Kat and Jay. Determined to discover what he’s up to, she follows Reiss to the care home.

Listening in, she overhears him asking Debbie for permission to borrow more money.

Realising that Bianca has caught him red-handed, Reiss breaks into a panicked sweat. How will Bianca react?

What is Reiss up to? (Credit: BBC)

Bianca sets an ultimatum

Appalled by Reiss‘s actions, Bianca gives him an ultimatum. She tells him that he needs to tell Sonia or he will.

Will Reiss come clean?

Will Bianca spill Reiss’s beans? (Credit: BBC)

Later, Kat spots an upset Bianca. The pair head to The Albert together.

Will they tell Sonia what they know about Reiss? And how will she react if she does find out? Is it the end for their relationship? Or will she forgive him his huge lie?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!