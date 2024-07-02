EastEnders spoilers: Billy finds out his mum is dead as Stevie finally confesses everything

EastEnders spoilers reveal that Stevie Mitchell tells Billy and Teddy the truth about Billy’s mother. And, as Stevie reveals that his mum is dead, the fallout immediately begins to settle in.

The recent arrival of Teddy Mitchell and his sons rocked Walford and the Mitchells. Billy was particularly perturbed to learn that he had a brother in Teddy… and just as he was beginning to repair his relationship with dad Stevie too.

With Billy and Teddy both shocked by Stevie’s revelation, can he make amends with his sons? And how will the rest of the family react as he plans his Walford exit?

Read EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Stevie tells Billy and Teddy the truth (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Stevie tells the truth

As Billy throws a birthday party for his dad in The Vic, it’s also his mum Val’s birthday too. Billy confesses to Will he has no idea where his mum is living.

Meanwhile, Phil’s ears prick up when he overhears Teddy warn Stevie to stop lying. Phil gets Ritchie to do some digging and just as Billy is giving a speech about Stevie and his mum, Phil arrives with news. He shows Stevie the evidence he has and Stevie realises it’s time to come clean.

Taking Billy and Teddy back to No.18, Stevie reveals Val is dead. He then shares the tragic story of Val’s death. Billy and Teddy listen, shocked and appalled.

By the time Stevie finishes speaking, Billy is destroyed. Hurt and confused, he confides in Phil – who has some harsh words for Billy about Stevie.

Phil is determined to be rid of Stevie (Credit: BBC)

Later, Teddy begs Billy not to let Stevie’s revelation rob them of their newfound relationship. Elsewhere, Billy talks to Will, who misunderstands what he is saying, and reveals that Phil framed Stevie.

Billy fumes at Phil for trying to destroy his new family. Can he forgive his dad before Stevie leaves Walford?

Teddy and the new Mitchells bond with their family (Credit: BBC)

Stevie leaves Walford

An apologetic Stevie begs Billy and Teddy to hear him out. He explains that he plans to leave Walford forever.

After confronting Phil, Stevie asks Mo to do him a favour. Later, Phil is furious to discover his car is missing and calls the police.

His bags packed and ready to go, Stevie asks Billy if he can say goodbye to his grandchildren.

Can he make amends before he leaves?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

