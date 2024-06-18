EastEnders spoilers: Billy is shocked by the arrival of his secret brother!

Our EastEnders spoilers reveal that Billy Mitchell is left shocked when the brother he never knew he had arrives in town. As the Mitchells are rocked by a surprise attack on Stevie, this secret branch of the family decides to pay a visit.

But how will Billy react when he comes face-to-face with his secret brother, Teddy?

And can Stevie explain himself?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below to find out!

Billy and his family are convinced that Stevie stole Lola’s money (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Will attacks Stevie

As the week begins, the Mitchells continue to blame Stevie for the theft of Lola’s charity money. Meanwhile, Stevie is determined to track down the true culprit. Knowing that someone is blackmailing Will for money, Stevie questions his grandson.

Later in the pub, Will defends Stevie to an accusatory Phil. He storms off when hotheaded Phil won’t believe his protests of Stevie’s innocence.

Stevie is determined to get to the bottom of the theft (Credit: BBC)

Later, Stevie follows Will home. He tries to get him to admit that he stole Lola’s charity money.

Losing his temper, Will knocks Stevie to the ground. Leaving Stevie motionless on the floor, Will flees the scene.

What has he done?

Stevie is rushed to hospital (Credit: BBC)

The Mitchells rush Stevie to hospital

Phil sees Will running out of the flat and heads inside. There, he finds Stevie unconscious and calls an ambulance.

The Mitchells rush to the hospital. Will confesses everything to Phil – after which, he heads off to find the boy’s blackmailer.

At the hospital, doctors tell the relieved Mitchells that Stevie has a concussion, but will be fine. Billy tells Stevie that, while he’s glad he’s okay, he wants nothing more to do with him.

Teddy Mitchell demands answers (Credit: BBC)

Teddy Mitchell is in town

As Stevie consoles Will, he’s shocked when Teddy – his son – arrives. Stevie lies to Teddy about where he’s been – and doesn’t tell him who Will really is.

However, Teddy isn’t buying it. He makes it his mission to find out the truth.

Seeing Will with Billy, he follows both of them back to Albert Square. Later, Billy gets a text from Elaine to say that Will is in the bar with a man she doesn’t recognise.

The Mitchells rush over to The Vic and confront Teddy. It looks as though a fight is about to kick off when Stevie steps in.

He reveals to his shocked audience that Teddy is Billy’s brother. How will Billy react?

Stevie’s got some explaining to do (Credit: BBC)

Stevie reveals Billy’s secret family

As Billy reels at at Stevie’s news, Teddy demands to know who put his dad in hospital. Tempers flare as accusations fly.

Meanwhile, Stevie attempts to explain his secret family to both sides.

Overwhelmed, Billy rushes off as Stevie follows. Teddy and Phil remain behind, swords crossed.

Can Billy come to terms with his secret brother?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

