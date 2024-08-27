EastEnders spoilers: Charli’s first birthday does not go to plan leaving Stacey consumed with guilt

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Stacey Slater finds herself consumed with guilt after disaster strikes on baby Charli’s birthday. With Stacey giving a witness statement at Dean Wicks’ trial, she finds herself distracted and unable to prepare for Charli’s birthday party with Lily.

As Lily grows increasingly frustrated by Stacey’s distracted state, Stacey tries to make things right by helping to plan the birthday party. But, when Dean’s trial takes a shocking turn, things go from bad to worse for Stacey and ‘The Six.’

And, as the party gets underway, disaster strikes. What will Stacey do?

Read EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Stacey and ‘The Six’ attend Dean’s trial (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Distracted Stacey forgets about Charli

With Stacey due to testify at Dean’s trial, Big Mo gives her some signature pearls of Slater wisdom. However, she is soon consumed with guilt after a disagreement with Lily – remembering that she had promised to help plan Charli’s first birthday party.

Distracted, she heads to court to give her witness statement.

How will she hold up on the stand?

Friends and family gather to celebrate Charli’s first birthday (Credit: BBC)

Birthday party chaos

Later, Stacey tries to make an effort for Charli’s birthday party. Unfortunately, things go from bad to worse when, still distracted, she burns the cake.

Elsewhere, Suki earns Eve’s wrath after she bails on Charli’s party. ‘The Six,’ however, have more to worry about than an infant’s birthday party…

What has happened?

Worrying news for Stacey (Credit: BBC)

Exit Stacey

At No.31, the Slaters gather for Charli’s karaoke party. Unfortunately, things soon go awry when Stacey is forced to leave the celebrations rather abruptly.

Lily is upset as Charli’s first birthday party falls apart. However, she is cheered up by a special gift celebrating her first year as a mother.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!