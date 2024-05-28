EastEnders spoilers: Cindy pulls out all the stops to get George back

Our EastEnders spoilers reveal that, determined to win ex-husband George back, Cindy Beale pulls out all the stops. Sensing an opportunity when Anna is mugged, Cindy sets a plan into motion to get her claws into George.

George and Cindy come to Anna’s side when she is mugged (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Cindy and George are there for Anna

Cindy is horrified when Ian tells her that Anna has been mugged. Things go from bad to worse when Kathy blames her for being a bad mother.

She rushes to The Vic with Jack to get Anna to make a statement. However, Anna refuses, in spite of George and Cindy’s pleas.

Later, Ian tries to apologise to Cindy for Kathy’s rudeness earlier. But Cindy makes it clear that he doesn’t matter at all to her right now. She and George head over to the Boxing Den together to look at the CCTV footage.

Ian’s best efforts fail to impress Cindy (Credit: BBC)

Cindy tries to reel in her man

Cindy tries to get closer to George as they discuss Anna. When Anna arrives, she’s appalled to see him drinking with Cindy.

After Anna leaves, Cindy makes a concerted effort to reel George in – only for him to usher her out. Junior, meanwhile, watches from the shadows.

Can George keep his cool? (Credit: BBC)

Cindy makes a plan

Cindy’s mission to win George back continues as she plans a family dinner and a movie night with the girls. Elaine offers up The Vic flat living room to Anna for the occasion.

As George is making dinner, Cindy arrives, dressed to kill. Meanwhile, Ian waits at home alone with the surprise romantic dinner he’s cooked for her.

Can George resist Cindy's advances?

