EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Billy discovers his mum is dead

Our EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal that Billy wants to know what happened to his mum, getting the sad news that she passed away.

Elsewhere, Reiss is up to no good as he fails to pay for Debbie’s care.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

1. Billy wants to track down his mum

Billy throws a surprise party for Stevie in The Vic and explains to Will that his dad and mum – Val – shared the same birthday but he doesn’t know where she is.

With Stevie and Teddy clearly hiding something from Billy, Phil overhears and gets Ritchie to do some digging. Phil then speaks to Stevie and confronts him with the information Ritchie has found.

With Phil and Teddy by his side, Stevie then tells Billy that his mum is dead. As Phil warns Billy about Stevie, Teddy tries to control the fallout from Stevie’s revelation.

Later on, Billy realises that Phil framed Stevie for taking the fundraiser money, raging at Phil for trying to meddle with his relationship with his family. Can Phil put things right?

2. The Mitchell family drama continues

Stevie apologises to his sons and plans to leave Walford before asking Mo to help him out with something.

As Stevie asks to say goodbye to his grandkids, Phil is furious to find that his car is missing. With Phil ringing the police, tensions increase in the Mitchell family.

The Mitchells then hold a family dinner but fail to invite Phil until Jay encourages him to come.

Peace shows no signs of being restored as Phil insults Stevie whilst Harry makes comments about Phil’s missing car. Can the Mitchells settle their differences?

3. Denzel learns the truth

Denzel worries about going to school and ditches it for the gym instead. However, he’s alarmed when he starts to experience some pains.

Howie soon finds out that Denzel ditched school though, as Amy condemns Denzel over his attitude towards her.

Yolande offers to help Howie get through to Denzel but when he sees Levi talking to Yolande he jumps to the conclusion that they’re talking about him. In reality, Levi arrived to inform Yolande that Pastor Clayton has been charged for two accounts of sexual assault.

Yolande than opens up to Denzel about Pastor Clayton’s assault on her. Later on, Howie takes Denzel to the GP to talk about steroid withdrawal. Will Denzel turn a corner?

4. Tommy feels abandoned

Tommy admits to Kat and Alfie that he’s upset that Phil isn’t that bothered about him anymore. With Tommy proceeding to shoplift at the Minute Mart, Jean then encourages Kat to find Tommy a job to keep him busy.

5. Peter’s suspicious of Ian

Ian doesn’t want to speak about Bobby’s 21st birthday as Bobby tells Anna and Freddie that he doesn’t want a big celebration. Peter is suspicious of Ian’s behaviour as he admits that he’s considering running for the council again.

With Ian then explaining that he’s going to a leadership course in Manchester and that Cindy can’t come, Peter knows that he’s lying. But, what is Ian hiding?

6. Reiss lies to Sonia

Sonia prepares for her embryo transfer and Reiss is informed that Debbie’s care fees are three months overdue.

He then comes up with a plan to pay off the £18,000 he owes by renting out the spare room, failing to tell Sonia about his plan. Sonia then rumbles him and tells Reiss that they’re not getting a lodger.

Things seem to be looking up though when Sharon offers Reiss some work, with Reiss also getting creative with his accounting to bring in the cash.

He can’t help but feel guilty as Sharon pays him extra for helping her out. He then heads off to lie to Sonia that he has enough money to pay for Debbie’s care. Will Sonia catch him out in his lies once more?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

