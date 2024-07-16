EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Reiss and Sonia turn to desperate measures to clear their debts

Our EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal that Sonia decides to sell the house in a bid to help Reiss clear his huge debts. But, will this get him out of his mess?

Elsewhere, Tommy rages as Kat crushes his hopes of her reuniting with Phil.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week?

1. Sonia and Reiss try to clear their debts

Reiss is informed that Debbie will be moved out of her care home if he doesn’t pay up. He then plans to scam Sharon but has second thoughts as she shares an emotional moment about Keanu.

Reiss then goes to visit Debbie whilst he thinks things through, with Sonia sharing some good news afterwards. He ruins the happy moment though when he fesses up about their debt.

Reiss then speaks to Sharon and lies to her. He tells her that she’ll need to pay up for her VAT bill tomorrow… Sharon agrees to pay Reiss but Phil overhears their discussion and wants to know what’s going on.

Sharon admits that she hasn’t been keeping an eye on the accounts recently, prompting Reiss to make a swift exit.

Sonia worries as she and Reiss look for ways to bring in the cash, whilst Sharon turns up and asks for the VAT receipt. Sonia then confides in Martin about their financial struggles.

Running out of options, Sonia then decides to sell No.25 and speaks to an estate agent. Chatting to both Lauren and Martin, Sonia decides that she must invest in her future with Reiss.

Sonia then cooks Reiss a meal but Lauren and Martin turn up to give their honest opinions on Reiss. Sonia’s livid and tells them to leave. But, are they right to be worried?

2. Linda struggles ahead of Dean’s trial

Linda’s struggling on the day of Dean’s plea hearing. Bernie’s upset when she finds out that Jack can’t make it. However, she soon starts to focus on Linda and is suspicious when she tries to avoid her questions.

Sharon and Linda both then share an emotional moment as they speak about Dean’s upcoming trial. Elaine tries to get Linda to pull herself together but worries when she spots an empty bottle of vodka nearby. Has Linda got control of the situation?

3. Tommy rebels

Tommy skips school but is soon rumbled by Alfie at the Boxing Den. He’s then told to get back to his summer job at the laundrette.

He then spies on Harvey giving Maya some money… Tommy’s quick to assume that Harvey is cheating on Jean with Maya.

Later on, Tommy tries to get Phil and Kat back together again. However, Kat argues with Phil and makes it clear that they’ll never reunite.

Kat struggles to keep Tommy under control and ends up cancelling the holiday as Tommy continues to argue with her. Alfie tries to get involved but Kat doesn’t want to confide in him. Can anyone help calm Tommy down?

4. Chelsea’s loss is Penny’s gain

Penny has it out with Ravi after catching Avani steal a top from her market stall. She soon complains about her work to Chelsea who offers her a job running a promotional night at Peggy’s.

Chelsea gets drunk during her shift though and is caught red-handed by Phil. Chelsea then loses her job as Penny eyes up the bar manager role.

Livid with Penny’s betrayal, Chelsea begs Phil for her job back. Will she succeed though?

