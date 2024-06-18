EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Stevie is rushed to hospital and three new Mitchells arrive

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal that Stevie is rushed to hospital after being shoved by grandson, Will, after interrogating him over the stolen fundraiser money.

And, three new Mitchells turn Billy’s world upside down.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

1. Stevie is rushed to hospital

Being suspected of taking the fundraiser money, Stevie sets out to find the real culprit. It isn’t long before he interrogates Will… Will later backs Stevie up when Phil accuses him of taking the money, with Stevie putting pressure on Will to tell the truth.

With tensions high, Will knocks Stevie over and causes him to lie unconscious on the ground. Phil witnesses Will running out of the flat and soon finds Stevie on the floor, ringing for an ambulance. As Stevie heads to hospital, Will confesses everything to Phil.

Phil then goes off to find Will’s blackmailer – Kyle – whilst the doctors reveal that Stevie has concussion but will be okay.

2. Three new Mitchells turn up in Walford

As Stevie lies in a hospital bed, three new Mitchells turn up – Teddy, Harry and Barney. As Billy cuts Stevie out of his family, Stevie’s stunned to see his son, Teddy turn up. Teddy’s keen to find out who Will is and does some investigating…

In The Vic, Billy worries when he hears that Will is with a stranger at the bar. As a fight almost breaks out, Stevie confesses that Teddy and Billy are brothers.

Billy struggles to process this news and rushes out of the pub as Stevie follows him. Meanwhile, Teddy comes face to face with Phil – but will they get on?

3. Zack worries about Denzel and Nugget

Sharon manages to get Zack involved with the Youth Boxing Tournament. Zack then tries to get Avani and Nugget on board as Nugget’s nerves prompt him to ask Denzel whether they need to up their steroid dose.

Ravi tries to give Nugget some advice ahead of his tournament and warns him not to take short-cuts. Later on, Zack notices that Nugget is unwell and tells him that he can’t weigh in. Nugget then takes his anger out at Denzel.

Zack then informs Ravi that he reckons that Denzel and Nugget are using steroids. Ravi downplays Zack’s fears but then speaks to Nugget and warns him about not training properly. Will he listen?

4. Jean’s jealous of Maya

Jean can’t help but be jealous when Harvey arranges to watch the football with Maya. Maya tries to be super nice to Jean and butters her up but Jean has her suspicions.

When Maya goes to make tea and takes a rather long time, Jean goes to check what’s taking her so long. What is Maya up to?

5. Bobby’s romantic gesture

Freddie decides to help Bobby arrange a romantic date for Anna. What does he have planned?

6. The new Mitchell brothers get their flirt on

Harry tries to delve into the history of Walford and starts chatting to Penny, enjoying getting to know her. Meanwhile, Avani starts talking to Barney and helps update him on Walford life.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!