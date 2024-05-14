EastEnders spoilers: Freddie and Big Mo return to Walford – with romance immediately on the cards!

Our EastEnders spoilers reveal that Freddie Slater and Big Mo Harris return to Walford. But with the Square a changed place, is there any room in the packed Slater household for Freddie and Big Mo?

Freddie left Walford last year after attacking Stacey’s stalker, Theo. Meanwhile, Big Mo has been on an extended leave of absence from her family after deciding to go on a cruise with Fat Elvis; returning briefly for Kat and Phil’s attempted wedding in 2022.

Freddie’s back – and he’s not alone (Credit: BBC)

The pair are back – and waste little time in getting back into the thick of things. Big Mo quickly gets cosy with newcomer Stevie.

Meanwhile, Freddie decides to play matchmaker between Kat and Alfie. But will he succeed?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this story in full below.

Big Mo and Freddie return to Walford (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Alfie’s false alarm

Alfie calls Kat about a potential burglary at the Slater household. Attacking the interlopers with a toy baseball bat, Alfie is shocked when he recognises the culprits – it’s Freddie and Big Mo!

Kat and Jean are delighted to have Freddie and Big Mo back.

The family are thrilled that Freddie and Big Mo are back (Credit: BBC)

However, Freddie feels left out when he realises that there’s no room at Alfie’s, and he’ll have to stay at Mo.31.

But after one too many pointed comments suggesting that she and Alfie are an item again, Kat decides to prove a point. She says she will move out so Freddie can move back in.

Can Freddie get Kat and Alfie back together? (Credit: BBC)

Freddie plays matchmaker

Freddie, however, is determined to get Kat and Alfie back together. He steps in, putting a stop to Kat’s big move.

But will his plan to reunite the former couple work? Or has too much gone on for Kat and Alfie to ever get back together and try again?

Stevie is just Mo’s type – dodgy! (Credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, Big Mo sets her sights on Stevie. They hit it off over drinks in The Vic and then the pair head back to No.31 to continue their evening – much to the amusement of Freddie, Anna and Bobby.

But is this the next great romance for Walford? Or is Stevie and Mo – both as dodgy as they come – just too much of the same thing to ever work?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!