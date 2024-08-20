EastEnders spoilers: Horror during night out at Peggy’s as a crush leaves several residents seriously injured

In EastEnders spoilers, a night out at Peggy’s takes a terrifying turn when a crush among the crowd leaves several Walford residents seriously injured. This comes as a vengeful Chelsea Fox attempts to sabotage the night, furious at Penny Branning for getting her fired and taking her job.

But, as disaster strikes, what consequences will the Square take for the actions of a foolish few?

Read EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Penny is unaware that her night is headed for a terrible tragedy (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Chelsea seeks revenge

It’s the week of the Square’s carnival celebrations, and Walford is abuzz with excitement. However, it is clear that Penny is woefully unprepared for her big club night at Peggy’s.

As she attempts to sell some last minute tickets outside The Vic, disaster is imminent.

Disaster is imminent (Credit: BBC)

Later, at Peggy’s, she and Chelsea get into a tense exchange. Chelsea attempts to sabotage Penny’s big night by fixing the booking system so that it makes more tickets to the already sold-out event available online.

Meanwhile, oblivious Penny continues trying to bring in more customers. Before long, the club becomes dangerously overcrowded.

Who will pay the price?

Cindy and Junior try to get away from the crowds (Credit: BBC)

Junior and Cindy sneak away

Meanwhile, Junior asks Cindy to join him at Peggy’s. Their affair is nearly uncovered when Ian arrives, but the pair hide in the club office. As they give into their desires, neither of them are aware of the events unfolding on the other side of the door.

With too many people inside, the nightclub crush intensifies. Arriving on the scene, Jack is horrified to see the aftermath of the disaster.

And, in the wake of the crush, Chelsea panics when she is questioned by the police.

Will she come clean about her part in the nightclub crush?

