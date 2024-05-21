Our EastEnders spoilers reveal that Ian Beale finds out about the kiss between George and Cindy. This comes after Elaine found out that her man had been locking lips with his ex – and kicked him out of The Vic.

However, when George further infuriates Elaine by inviting Cindy behind the bar, Elaine decides to tell Ian exactly what they’ve been up to.

How will Ian react?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Elaine enlists George’s help while she has some time with Anna and Gina (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Elaine spends some time with the girls

Elaine arranges a girls’ night out with Anna and Gina. She reassures them that they will always have a home in The Vic with her.

George gets his hopes up when Elaine rings asks him to come over. However, he’s disappointed when he learns that she only wants him to cover the bar while she’s out.

Over at Peggy’s, Gina and Anna try to convince Elaine to give George another chance. Meanwhile, at The Vic, he tries to cope with a busy crowd single-handedly.

George and Cindy settle back into an old routine (Credit: BBC)

It takes two

The girls are annoyed when Cindy comes into the club. They are equally as angry at her for kissing their dad as at him. Spurned, she leaves and heads over to the pub instead.

Seeing that George is struggling with the queue, Cindy offers to help. Soon, the pair are back in their old Marbella routine.

Walking in to The Vic, Elaine is horrified when she sees Cindy lording it up behind her bar.

Elaine decides to tell Ian about the kiss (Credit: BBC)

Elaine breaks the news to Ian

Fuming, Elaine summons Ian to The Vic. She tells him about George and Cindy’s kiss.

How will Ian react to news that Cindy is up to her old tricks again?

Meanwhile, Junior is determined to make peace between Cindy and Anna and Gina. But they are not in a forgiving mood over what’s happened. As they struggle to forgive their mum, has Cindy burnt all her bridges in Walford?

