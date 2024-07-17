EastEnders spoilers tonight: Ian reveals another huge secret to Cindy after Jane return

In tonight’s EastEnders spoilers (Wednesday, July 17), Ian drops another huge bombshell on Cindy following the shock return of his ex-wife Jane.

It was revealed that Jane had been in contact with Ian in a bid to make amends, ahead of son Bobby’s 21st birthday. Cindy was left taken aback by Jane’s return, and it now it looks like there’s more trouble ahead as Ian has another secret.

What else has Ian been keeping from Cindy and how will she react in EastEnders spoilers?

What else is Ian hiding? (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Ian has another secret

In the fallout from Jane’s return, Cindy heads back to Walford and has a lot to think about.

Later on, Cindy finally faces Ian. However, when she speaks to him about the past day’s events, Ian lets her in on ANOTHER secret he’s been keeping from her.

Cindy then goes to The Vic for a drink as Peter tries to support his mum after uncovering more of Ian’s deceit. But, can Cindy forgive Ian for hiding things from her?

After being spiked, Anna wakes up in hospital (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Anna wakes up in hospital

Elsewhere in tonight’s EastEnders, Anna wakes up in hospital after her drink spiking experience and she’s shocked to realise what has happened to her.

Anna’s upset about everything that’s happened and doesn’t want to report it to the police. Gina tries to talk her sister into going to the police, but Anna won’t budge.

Later on, Bobby heads round to The Queen Vic to visit Anna and offers her some support.

Will Anna report her spiking to the police?

Lauren gets support from Junior

After a misunderstanding with Kathy, Lauren accepts that Louie has been struggling at school.

She then bumps into Junior who puts her in touch with one of Xavier’s friends who may be able to give her some advice.

Peter then turns up and sees the pair talking, but Lauren’s not having him interrupting things and leaves angry.

George makes a decision

Yolande speaks to George and gives him some useful advice. Before long, he suggests to Elaine that they set a date for their wedding. How will Elaine react?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

