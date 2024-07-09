EastEnders spoilers: Ian’s secret is revealed as he’s confronted by his angry family

In EastEnders spoilers, Cindy grows suspicious when Ian starts acting shady and then packs his bags to take off for a ‘leadership course’ away from home.

However, Ian is clearly hiding something.

Smelling a rat, Cindy enlists George and the pair follow Ian. As they demand answers, Ian shocks them all with a series of bombshells.

But what has dodgy Ian been up to? And how will his family react?

Read EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Cindy knows Ian is hiding something (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Ian’s up to something

Ian is acting suspiciously as he prepares to leave for an alleged leadership course. Meanwhile Peter looks on, disapproving of his father’s shady behaviour.

Cindy is suspicious when she looks into the contents of Ian’s suitcase and finds a surprise. She questions Kathy, who she assumes is lying on Ian’s behalf.

What has Ian been hiding from his family? (Credit: BBC)

Following Kathy’s advice, she heads to Beale’s Eels where she confronts Ian. She demands to know whether he’s having an affair, but he reassures her that he’s not.

Later, Cindy makes yet another discovery. Determined to uncover the truth, she forces George to drive her out to a mysterious address where she confronts Ian.

What has he been up to?

Meanwhile, Peter finds out where his mum has gone and borrows Martin’s van to follow her. But he won’t tell Bobby where he’s going. Wanting answers, Bobby secretly slips into the back of the van to find out what’s going on for himself.

After following Ian, Cindy and George demand to know the truth (Credit: BBC)

Cindy confronts Ian

Cindy and George demand answers from Ian. Just then, Peter and Bobby arrive. The drama unfolds as the truth behind Ian’s behaviour is revealed.

That night, Cindy lies awake, exhausted by the events of the past two days. She heads over to speak to Ian, who then shocks her with yet another astonishing truth. Can they ever get past this?

Ian has another shock in store for Cindy (Credit: BBC)

Reeling, Cindy goes to The Vic for a drink, where Peter consoles her.

Can the Beales recover from Ian’s bombshell week?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

