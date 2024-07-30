EastEnders spoilers: Linda blackmailed by mystery person helping Dean

In EastEnders spoilers, a mystery figure begins blackmailing Linda Carter on Dean Wicks’s behalf. At the same time, a man named Fraser arrives in Walford, and offers Linda a deal from Dean. Are the two events related?

Read our EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

A man named Fraser pays Linda a visit with an offer from Dean (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Linda’s shocking discovery

Linda is shocked when an accomplice of Dean’s – a man named Fraser – accosts her at The Vic. Fraser attempts to offer Linda a deal before Elaine steps in and orders him to leave.

However, when alone with Johnny, she makes it clear that she is tempted to take the deal. Johnny desperately tries to talk Linda out of the idea.

Elaine covers for troubled Linda (Credit: BBC)

Afterwards, she sinks back into the bottle. Waking up hungover the next day, she forgets about Annie’s dentist appointment, causing Elaine to grow concerned. Elaine offers to take Annie instead, and is horrified when the dentist tells her how Annie’s dental care has slipped.

Linda goes to Jack for advice (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Linda asks Jack for advice on the trial. Afterwards, she is bottling up when she makes a shocking discovery.

What has Linda found?

Linda is shocked to realise that she’s being blackmailed (Credit: BBC)

Someone is blackmailing Linda

Linda is in a state of shock after receiving a blackmail letter. As she and Johnny try to work out who might have sent it, he summons Denise and Sharon.

While Johnny fills Denise and Sharon in, Linda arrives home to a second blackmail letter. Losing control, she causes a scene as she starts accusing people in The Vic.

Linda and Johnny attempt to uncover the person responsible (Credit: BBC)

Johnny attempts to comfort his distraught mother upstairs in The Vic. Meanwhile, in prison, the person responsible pays Dean a visit.

Who has been sending Linda the blackmail letters?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!