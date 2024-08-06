EastEnders spoilers: Linda rushed to hospital as she’s discovered in a life-threatening situation

In EastEnders spoilers, Linda Carter is rushed to hospital after being discovered in a life-threatening situation following her ongoing battle with her own guilt and struggle to stay sober. As Dean Wicks’s trial approaches, Linda is finding her sobriety increasingly difficult, weighed down by the pressure of the situation and the guilt of having killed Keanu.

As the stress continues to weigh on her, she sits up drinking all night, causing Johnny to reach his wits’ end. While Gina steps in to help mother and son, Linda continues to struggle. With the situation reaching breaking point, Linda puts her own life in peril.

Discovering his mother teetering on the brink of death, Johnny rushes Linda to hospital. Will she survive?

Read EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Poor Linda hasn’t been doing so well lately (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Linda hits a new low as she struggles to stay sober

It’s the week of Dean’s trial, and Linda has been up drinking all night. Despairing Johnny has no idea how he can help his mother. Gina tells him that she can look after Linda.

Later, Johnny and Linda have an enormous argument. After taking some time to cool off, Johnny returns home.

Gina offers to look after Linda (Credit: BBC)

However, he is horrified when he finds Linda in a life-threatening situation.

What has happened to Linda?

Johnny takes his frustration out on Gina (Credit: BBC)

Gina takes the blame as the paramedics try to save Linda’s life

Paramedics rush into The Vic to treat Linda. Later, at the hospital, Johnny snaps and blames Gina for Linda’s situation.

He tells her to move out of The Vic. Afterwards, Callum tries to give Johnny a shoulder to cry on.

Johnny turns to Callum for comfort (Credit: BBC)

However, Johnny misinterprets Callum’s kindness as a come-on, and leans in for a kiss.

How will Callum react? And can Johnny and Linda keep it together as the pressure mounts?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

