EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Anna falls victim to spiking

Our EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal that Anna’s drink is spiked on a night out with Freddie, Gina and Felix, before she’s taken to hospital.

Elsewhere, Cindy accuses Ian of having an affair as confronts him over his lies.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

1. Anna’s drink is spiked

Felix invites Gina, Anna and Freddie on a night out as Gina questions whether Bobby is the right guy for her sister. The group then start to worry and believe that Anna’s drink was spiked…

However, when they go to look for her, they can’t find her anywhere. With Anna going to hospital, she admits to Gina that she doesn’t want to report the spiking to the police.

Gina gets overwhelmed, with Freddie stepping in to comfort Anna. Bobby only makes things worse for Anna after learning about the spiking, with Freddie torn as he struggles to support both of his friends…

2. Ian’s family spies on him

As Ian prepares to head off for his leadership course, Cindy accuses him of having an affair after worrying about the contents of his suitcase. She then makes a discovery and asks George to drive her to a mystery address.

Meanwhile, Peter finds out where Cindy is off to and borrows Martin’s van to follow her. With Peter failing to tell Bobby where he’s going, Bobby jumps into the back of the van and hides for the journey.

Cindy and George turn up before Peter and Bobby, confronting Ian. It isn’t long before Ian reveals one huge truth after another, with Cindy struggling to process everything… What has Ian been hiding?

3. Junior tries to support Lauren with Louie

Lauren stresses as she gets ready for her job interview as the bailiffs demand payment for an old credit card. She then sees Junior playing football with Louie but is offended when he brings up the topic of Louie’s academia.

With Lauren shouting at Junior, Penny tries to provide Lauren with some rationality. She thinks that Louie might be struggling in school. Lauren soon apologises to Junior and goes to The Vic for a drink with him before getting a trial shift at the Car Lot from Jay.

After a misunderstanding with Kathy, Lauren is grateful when Junior offers to put her in contact with a friend of Xavier’s. Peter watches the pair together but soon finds himself on the receiving end of Lauren’s anger, as she storms off and leaves following a clash with him.

Peter ends up offending Lauren before her trial shift but then apologises to her after going to collect Louie from school. He then asks Lauren to move in with him. However, she asks for time to weigh up the idea. Will she eventually agree?

