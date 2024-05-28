EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Cindy makes a play for George

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Cindy keeps Ian guessing over their future as she goes after George. But will George respond to her advances?

Meanwhile, Bianca is in meltdown and Reiss has no sympathy. However soon he and Sonia are facing worse troubles of their own…

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers

1. Anna refuses to go to the police

Anna is nursing her injuries following her mugging. As her family rally round her, Cindy is devastated to hear from Ian what happened.

After Kathy blames Cindy for being a bad mum, Cindy grabs Jack and heads to The Vic to get Anna’s statement. But she refuses to involve the police.

2. Cindy rejects Ian in EastEnders spoilers

Ian tries to apologise to Cindy for Kathy being so rude earlier. But Cindy isn’t interested and makes it very clear he is not her priority.

3. Cindy and George unite for Anna

Wanting to catch who is responsible, Cindy and George check CCTV footage from the Boxing Den.

Cindy continues to try and get closer to George at No.55, but then Anna arrives. She is surprised to find them together, but they end up sharing a laugh and a hug as her parents unite to help her with her ordeal.

3. Cindy goes after George

Cindy wants George back and organises a family dinner and movie night with him and the girls. Elaine offers the living room at The Vic for the occasion, giving George a glimmer of hope.

Later George is making dinner at Phil’s place when Cindy arrives, dressed to kill. Will he fall for her advances?

Meanwhile, Ian is waiting at home after rowing with Cindy. He’s cooked a romantic dinner for two as a surprise to make it up to her. But will he be left disappointed?

4. George makes Junior an offer

Junior gets bad news about his business deal and George steps in. He offers to become a silent partner on the project. Facing an uncertain future, Junior agrees to the proposal.

5. EastEnders spoilers: Reiss under pressure

Reiss loses a major client and begins to stress about money. Sonia tries to lift his spirits, but he is still concerned. Kathy suggests Reiss talk to Phil, who agrees to interview Reiss. But will it go to plan?

6. Bianca makes enemies

Bianca is devastated that Whitney still won’t forgive her. She argues with Reiss and drowns her sorrows at Peggy’s.

Bianca then lays into Reiss again and says some hurtful things. He insists Sonia must tell her to move out.

Sonia tries to talk Reiss round, but he is firm. However, soon there are more important things for them to worry about…

7. Eve wants answers in EastEnders spoilers

Eve is sickened to see Vinny cosying up to Nish and starts a row in The Vic. Suki drags her away and shuts her down, but will she tell Eve about her plans to regain the Panesar empire?

8. Priya causes trouble

In a bid to create family harmony, Vinny invites Suki and Eve to a meal with him, Nish, Ravi and the grandkids.

However Priya is not invited and soon gate-crashes wanting to know why. Ravi begs her not to cause trouble as he wants to get close to his dying father.

Priya then makes a blatant attempt to get close to Nish herself. Ravi pulls her up on it, but she accuses them all of trying to manipulate a dying man. Is she right?

9. EastEnders spoilers: Maya disappears

Harvey loses Maya’s number so gets Tommy to go through her socials to track her down. She arrives in Walford fuming at Harvey for checking her out online.

Harvey apologises and they go for a drink. She reveals her husband died last year and they bond. But when she leaves Harvey finds her hat, so goes online to message her before discovering her account has been deleted.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.