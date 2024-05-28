Featured image for EastEnders - Cindy, Nish, Reiss (Credit: BBC/Comp ED!)
EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Cindy makes a play for George

Ian is desperate to keep Cindy for himself

By Carena Crawford

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Cindy keeps Ian guessing over their future as she goes after George. But will George respond to her advances?

Meanwhile, Bianca is in meltdown and Reiss has no sympathy. However soon he and Sonia are facing worse troubles of their own…

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers

1. Anna refuses to go to the police

EastEnders: Anna shows off her bruise to Gina in The Vic kitchen

Anna is nursing her injuries following her mugging. As her family rally round her, Cindy is devastated to hear from Ian what happened.

EastEnders: Anna, George, Cindy, Elaine Gina and Jack talk in The Vic

After Kathy blames Cindy for being a bad mum, Cindy grabs Jack and heads to The Vic to get Anna’s statement. But she refuses to involve the police.

2. Cindy rejects Ian in EastEnders spoilers

Apologetic Ian Beale gives Cindy Beale flowers

Ian tries to apologise to Cindy for Kathy being so rude earlier. But Cindy isn’t interested and makes it very clear he is not her priority.

3. Cindy and George unite for Anna

EastEnders: George, Phil and Cindy look interestedly at Phil's laptop

Wanting to catch who is responsible, Cindy and George check CCTV footage from the Boxing Den.

EastEnders: George, Anna and Cindy share a hug and a giggle

Cindy continues to try and get closer to George at No.55, but then Anna arrives. She is surprised to find them together, but they end up sharing a laugh and a hug as her parents unite to help her with her ordeal.

3. Cindy goes after George

Elaine smiles at George in EastEnders

Cindy wants George back and organises a family dinner and movie night with him and the girls. Elaine offers the living room at The Vic for the occasion, giving George a glimmer of hope.

George in EastEnders folds his arms as he talks to Cindy

Later George is making dinner at Phil’s place when Cindy arrives, dressed to kill. Will he fall for her advances?

EastEnders: Ian looks resigned as he stares at his romantic meal for two

Meanwhile, Ian is waiting at home after rowing with Cindy. He’s cooked a romantic dinner for two as a surprise to make it up to her. But will he be left disappointed?

4. George makes Junior an offer

EastEnders: Junior reasons with George

Junior gets bad news about his business deal and George steps in. He offers to become a silent partner on the project. Facing an uncertain future, Junior agrees to the proposal.

5. EastEnders spoilers: Reiss under pressure

EastEnders: Sonia look concerned as she talks to Reiss

Reiss loses a major client and begins to stress about money. Sonia tries to lift his spirits, but he is still concerned. Kathy suggests Reiss talk to Phil, who agrees to interview Reiss. But will it go to plan?

6. Bianca makes enemies

Zack comforts crying Bianca across the bar in EastEnders

Bianca is devastated that Whitney still won’t forgive her. She argues with Reiss and drowns her sorrows at Peggy’s.

Reiss, Sonia and Bianca have an uncomfortable conversation

Bianca then lays into Reiss again and says some hurtful things. He insists Sonia must tell her to move out.

EastEnders: Reiss looks unhappy

Sonia tries to talk Reiss round, but he is firm. However, soon there are more important things for them to worry about…

7. Eve wants answers in EastEnders spoilers

Eve and Suki row in EastEnders

Eve is sickened to see Vinny cosying up to Nish and starts a row in The Vic. Suki drags her away and shuts her down, but will she tell Eve about her plans to regain the Panesar empire?

8. Priya causes trouble

Nish Panesar stares evilly

In a bid to create family harmony, Vinny invites Suki and Eve to a meal with him, Nish, Ravi and the grandkids.

Ravi and Priya have an argument in EastEnders

However Priya is not invited and soon gate-crashes wanting to know why. Ravi begs her not to cause trouble as he wants to get close to his dying father.

EastEnders: Priya folds her arms and stares at Nish

Priya then makes a blatant attempt to get close to Nish herself. Ravi pulls her up on it, but she accuses them all of trying to manipulate a dying man. Is she right?

9. EastEnders spoilers: Maya disappears

Maya and Harvey look troubled as they talk over drinks in EastEnders

Harvey loses Maya’s number so gets Tommy to go through her socials to track her down. She arrives in Walford fuming at Harvey for checking her out online.

Maya and Harvey look troubled as they talk over drinks in EastEnders

Harvey apologises and they go for a drink. She reveals her husband died last year and they bond. But when she leaves Harvey finds her hat, so goes online to message her before discovering her account has been deleted.

