EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as a dangerous crush occurs at Peggy’s

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Penny’s carnival club night at Peggy’s takes a dangerous turn as a crush forms in the venue due to overcrowding.

Elsewhere, George meets his brothers and puts his foot in it.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

1. Penny’s club chaos

With carnival celebrations taking over the Square, Penny prepares for her club night at Peggy’s as she tries to sell some last minute tickets.

Chelsea causes chaos though when she tries to ruin the night by making more tickets available online despite the event being almost at full capacity.

Peggy’s soon becomes overcrowded, with Avani, Nugget and Amy being amongst the attendees. A crush starts to happen as the club gets too packed. Jack soon turns up in the aftermath of the crush and is horrified. But, is anybody injured?

2. Cindy and Junior sneak away

Junior asks Cindy to join him at Peggy’s, but the pair soon panic when Ian turns up. Junior and Cindy then hide in the office.

They then enjoy a moment of passion with each other, remaining oblivious to the crush happening outside…

3. George breaks the sad news to his brothers

Angela informs George that his brothers – Kojo and Kobina – are visiting from Ghana. George worries about telling them about their father’s death but he takes some advice from Gina and meets them in The Vic.

Kobina later reveals to George that Kojo is autistic. George soon puts his foot in it though when he confesses that he witnessed their dad’s murder, assuming that they already knew.

George’s brothers soon leave after George’s revelation, with George desperately trying to call Kobina but failing to get through to him. Martin finds Kojo in the café alone after getting overwhelmed by everything. He then asks George to help comfort his brother.

As Kojo sleeps over at The Vic for the night, Elaine fears that Kojo may have another outburst. Kobina luckily arrives to calm Kojo down.

George and Kobina then argue with each other before Kobina admits that he’s heading back to Ghana with Kojo. Can George restore the peace?

4. Chelsea feels the guilt

The police question Chelsea for her role in the crush. She feels super guilty, but is she in trouble?

5. Denise gets a fresh start

Denise is taken aback when Kim informs her that Jack’s almost finished finalising the divorce proceedings… Is this what she really wants though?

6. Denzel receives his sentence

Denzel gets given a suspended sentence for his steroid charges… Can his family support him through this?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!