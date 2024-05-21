EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Nish returns and reveals he’s dying

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Nish Panesar comes back to Walford – and has not one but two shocking bombshells for the family. But is he telling the truth?

Meanwhile, Peter supports Lauren, much to Cindy’s disgust. However, Cindy has her own problems because Elaine’s about to tell Ian about her kiss with George. How will he react?

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Nish returns

Suki and Eve are shaken when Nish turns up on the doorstep. He explains the solicitor sent both copies of their divorce paperwork to him.

The Panesars agree to change the locks so Nish can’t access the house.

2. Nish drops a bombshell

However, Nish manipulates Avani to get him inside. Once there, the family are hostile and want him out.

But Nish soon silences them by revealing he is dying. The family immediately accuse him of lying and throw him out.

3. Nish rushed to hospital

Nish insists he is telling the truth. He finds Priya and tries to get her to believe him, but Ravi sees them and orders Nish to stay away.

Nish later finds Nugget at McKlunky’s and begs him to hear him out. Nugget agrees to listen as Nish tries to get him onside.

But angry Ravi catches them and shoves Nish. Nish falls to the ground in agony. He is then rushed to hospital. But will he be okay?

4. Nish drops another bombshell

Nish later arrives at the Panesars’ to plead his case. But they have already taken a vote on whether to let him back into their lives. Whose favour will it go in?

The family are shaken by the depths of his desperation. Ravi is conflicted, despite standing firm with Suki. However, soon Nish has another shock in store, but how will the family react?

5. Ravi has a change of heart?

Nish’s bombshell sends shockwaves through the family. Nugget tells Ravi he’d never let him die alone no matter what he had done.Will it be enough to make Ravi give Nish another chance?

More EastEnders spoilers

6. Peter supports Lauren

Cindy is spiteful to Lauren, but Peter defends the mother of his child. He offers support to Lauren after everything that’s happened.

Lauren really appreciates Peter’s support and soon agrees to spend the evening with him. And when he tells Cindy he’ll move out if she’s not nicer to Lauren, Lauren thanks him for having her back.

7. Elaine can’t forgive

Elaine reassures Anna and Gina they always have a home with her. The girls try to convince Elaine to give George another chance, but when she sees George and Cindy working behind the bar of The Vic together, she is distraught. Is a reconciliation off the cards?

8. Elaine tells Ian everything

Elaine calls Ian over to The Vic. She tells him about Cindy and George’s kiss. What will he do with the information?

9. Harvey makes a new friend in EastEnders spoilers

Harvey bumps into a woman named Maya and soon takes her cab fare. They hit is off when they both discover they are Spurs fans.

Maya returns the next day with a vintage football programme for Harvey. As they happily talk football, he introduces Maya to Jean. She is polite, but leaves them to it and heads over to see suspicious Kat. Is Kat right to be concerned about the budding friendship?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

