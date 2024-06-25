EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Nugget collapses from steroid use

Our EastEnders spoilers for next week see Nugget collapse and be rushed to hospital after Ravi and Priya discover his use of steroids.

Elsewhere, Maya’s up to no good as Harvey rumbles her lies.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

1. Ravi and Zack have suspicions

With Nugget raging ahead of the Boxing Tournament, Ravi and Zack try to calm him down. Zack then puts up a ‘drugs test’ sign in a bid to rumble Denzel and Nugget’s steroid usage.

Denzel sees the sign and worries, unaware that Zack only put it up as a deterrent. Will the truth come out?

2. Priya gets closer to Nish

With Priya ordering things on Suki’s credit card without asking, Priya then gets closer to Nish by asking Nish to make an offer to secure her family’s future. Avani worries that Priya’s actions will ruin her relationship with the family.

As Priya and Nish go over their deal, elsewhere, Nugget falls ill and collapses onto the floor…

3. Nugget is rushed to hospital

Avani informs Priya and Nish of Nugget’s collapse as Nugget’s parents rush to the hospital to see him. With Denzel winning his boxing match, his mate’s parents are informed that Nugget’s kidneys aren’t working properly. The doctor wonders if he’s been taking drugs.

Ravi then tells the doctor about Zack’s suspicions, before a row breaks about between himself and Priya. With tensions high though, the pair end up turning to each other for comfort.

Priya’s stunned to learn that Nugget has been taking steroids, with Nugget finally regaining consciousness. However, his kidneys still aren’t working meaning that he may need long-term dialysis.

Priya, Ravi and the police want to know who gave Nugget the drugs but he won’t tell anyone. Denzel soon learns about Nugget and worries, heading off to hide over the fear that he’ll get in trouble for giving his friend the steroids.

At the Boxing Den though, Zack finds Denzel. But, will he get to the bottom of what’s been going on?

4. Phil and Teddy bond over Will

Billy tells the rest of the family about the meeting they had at Will’s school, and how Kevin used his legal skills to pin the blame of Will.

Phil wants to help Will out but Teddy chimes in with a more careful approach. Stevie then tells Teddy not to threaten Phil’s place at the top of the family, with Teddy and Phil soon going for a match of darts together.

Billy later listens to Teddy’s advice and has a heartfelt moment with Will, thanking Teddy for his support. Afterwards, Phil and Teddy bond as they suggest having a lock-in at the Boxing Den. Will it go down well?

5. Teddy is after Sharon

With Phil and Teddy leaving the Boxing Den in quite the mess, Teddy soon tries to put things right by inviting Sharon out for a drink. Stevie spots the flirting and is concerned for Teddy, but will Phil put Teddy in his place when it comes to Sharon?

6. Maya’s up to no good

Harvey makes an excuse to get out of his romantic meal with Jean and meets up with Maya instead. Freddie sees them together and reports back to Jean.

After Maya admits that she’s selling her home to pay for her debts, Jean fears that Harvey’s cheating on her. Noticing that Maya has dropped a letter addressed to her place which is actually outside of London, he goes to return it but comes face to face with an unwelcoming man.

Harvey then speaks to Jean as his partner fears that he’s about to admit his cheating to her. Jean then listens to Harvey and tries to warn him off his latest plan… But, what is it?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!