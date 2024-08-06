EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Phil makes demands of Reiss

Our EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal that Phil gets Reiss alone and gives him one last warning to pay him his money – and, he only has until Monday.

Elsewhere, Linda is rushed to hospital after being put in a life-threatening situation.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

1. Phil makes demands

Phil gets Reiss alone at the Boxing Den and demands that he pays him what he owes by Monday. But, can Reiss meet Phil’s demands?

2. Cindy tries to cover up her affair

Peter’s not happy that Bobby was made manager at Beale’s Eels instead of him, making Lauren suspect that there must be another reason for Cindy’s decision.

Later, Junior hears Peter, Gina and Anna speaking about the situation and decides to change the subject by offering Peter a job on his new contract…

Cindy’s not impressed that Peter’s now going to work for Junior and offers him the original manager job, planning on demoting Bobby. This fails though as Cindy then tries to get Junior to retract his offer.

Lying to Lauren about the reason why she doesn’t want Peter working with Junior, Cindy then goes to get glammed up for a late-night glass of wine with Junior.

Just before Cindy arrives, Gina turns up and asks to move in. Fearing that Gina will rumble his and Cindy’s affair, Junior then upsets his sister by rejecting her. Will Gina realise the reasoning behind it though?

3. Freddie puts distance between himself and Anna

Gina tells Anna not to stay with Bobby if she’s in love with Freddie, but Anna tells Gina to stop interfering. She’s sticking with Bobby. Bobby then apologises to Anna for taking her for granted as Anna bickers with Gina for getting involved.

Freddie soon faces a dilemma when he overhears Gina suggesting that Anna’s in love with him. Feeling awkward about the whole thing, Freddie then tries to put distance between himself and Anna. But, how long will he manage to do this for?

4. Linda’s rushed to hospital

Johnny stresses about Linda as she’s been drinking all night, with Gina trying to help him mind her. Later on, Johnny and Linda have a huge row, with Linda ending up in a life-threatening situation.

Paramedics soon arrive at the pub and take Linda to hospital. Johnny blames Gina for the whole ordeal and demands that she moves out…

5. Nish tries to get between Suki and Eve

Nish makes Ayesha an offer in a bid to come between Suki and Eve… but, will his plan work?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

