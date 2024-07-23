EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Priya demands the truth out of Nish

In our EastEnders spoilers for next week, Priya demands that Nish films a video confessing the truth about sleeping with her after handcuffing him in the Minute Mart.

Elsewhere, Kat’s concerned for Tommy as he continues to rebel.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Vinny wants to win Nish’s trust

Nish is enjoying being the centre of attention with Ravi and Vinny. However, Vinny is left annoyed when he tries to get involved with a business deal and Nish side-lines him. Vinny vents to Suki. She tells him to be bold in order to gain Nish’s respect.

Later, Vinny gate-crashes Nish’s meeting and tries his best to charm their potential client to impress his dad. Things go wrong when Priya interrupts the meeting to reveal all about Nish. Vinny realises what he needs to do in order to gain Nish’s attention and respect.

Back at home, Vinny packs up Priya’s things and kicks her out. Suki isn’t sure about Vinny’s actions, but he is sure he will win Nish around. Priya turns to Martin for support while Vinny tells Nish what he’s done.

2. Priya wants the truth out of Nish

Ravi blocks Priya from attending Nugget’s next dialysis session at the hospital, but she finds a way to visit. Priya teams up with Denzel and they sneak into the hospital to see Nugget.

A row erupts when Ravi and Nish catch Priya and Denzel at the hospital. Later on, Priya puts a new plan into action. She lures Nish to the Minute Mart.

Priya handcuffs Nish and demands he films a video retracting his lie about them sleeping together. Will Priya get Nish to confess the truth?

3. Kat struggles with Tommy

Kat is struggling with Tommy’s bad behaviour. Alfie suggests she takes a holiday, insisting he will look after Tommy and the twins, but Kat says she needs to be around to handle Tommy.

Kat later has to step in when she catches Tommy being rough with Bert and Ernie. Kat confides in Alfie about her fears for Tommy. Alfie resolves to help her.

Alfie sits down for a chat with Tommy about his behaviour. He agrees to behave after Alfie tells him that he’s trying to convince Kat to go on holiday. Tommy plays nice when Kat arrives home and Alfie is pleased with his progress.

Later on, Alfie decides to host a mini-Olympics in the Square. Alfie manages to get the kids involved, including Ricky and Tommy. He has to convince Tommy to participate by saying there is a cash prize for the winner.

There looks to be tension between Ricky and Tommy after the mini Olympics. Could trouble be brewing between the teens?

4. Callum turns to Johnny

Callum is left feeling upset when Kathy, Ian and Lexi head off to America to see Ben. He couldn’t get the time off work to go with them.

Johnny tries to cheer Callum up. Johnny encourages him to come on a night out, but Callum declines. After some advice from Honey, Callum decides to accept Johnny’s offer.

Callum is excited for his night out with Johnny, but is left horrified when Billy makes a comment about him moving on quickly. Will Billy’s words stop Callum from meeting up with Johnny?

5. Gray’s selling No.1

Chelsea and Bernie are shocked to find a ‘For Sale’ signed outside of No.1. Bernie and Chelsea are informed that Gray is selling the house. What does this mean for Chelsea and Jordan?

