EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Reiss and Sonia are arrested for murder

EastEnders spoilers for next week see Reiss and Sonia arrested at their engagement party. The police think they murdered Debbie, but will the truth be exposed?

Elsewhere, Teddy steps in to save Reiss from Phil before making a decision about moving on to the Square. But will the residents of Walford be happy with their new neighbours.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Sonia and Reiss arrested

Sonia and Reiss head off for their eight-week viability scan. She then finds out Reiss made a deal with Teddy over his debt and is worried. She thinks it’s madness when they barely know Teddy at all.

When they arrive back in the Square, Martin takes Reiss to one side and tells him the police have been asking questions about him and Debbie.

Struggling with the pressure, Reiss has a panic attack. Sonia calms him down as they are due at The Vic for their engagement party.

Reiss and Sonia later head to the pub and are touched by the effort everyone has gone to. But as they begin to enjoy themselves, the police arrive and arrest them both for Debbie’s murder. They are stunned to learn the detectives have physical evidence someone killed Debbie. Will Reiss come clean?

2. Cindy gives Junior an ultimatum in EastEnders spoilers

George pressures Gina to find out who Junior is seeing. When Cindy catches Gina snooping in Junior’s phone she warns him, so he turns up at The Vic with a date to throw his family off the scent of his affair.

Cindy is furious, especially when Gina reveals he slept with Maxine. Cindy gives Junior the cold shoulder. Junior accuses Cindy of overreacting, but she gives him an ultimatum: if he’s with her, he can’t be with anybody else. Will Junior accept her terms?

3. Teddy moves in

Teddy and Sharon step in when they see raging Phil on Reiss’ doorstep demanding his money back. However, Teddy then takes on the debt from Phil himself.

Teddy then reveals to Billy and Honey he’s bought No.1. He’s not worried when they tell him Gray killed both Chantelle and Tina there. After a tactless remark from Harry, Teddy reminds him they’ve left a lot of trouble behind and need to make friends here. So he decides to throw a housewarming party.

4. Teddy is hiding something in EastEnders spoilers

Teddy invites people to the party and even manages to get Chelsea to come along with his charm offensive. But she is stunned when he reveals he made Gray put in a last-minute clause in the house sale. What have they agreed?

With the party in full swing, Harry takes Teddy aside and tells him ‘you know who’ has been sniffing around their old place.

The mystery person wants to know where they’ve moved to, but Teddy is sure he’s got everything under control. Harry isn’t convinced. Just what is Teddy hiding?

5. Jack rescues baby Charli

Harvey is working himself into the ground to earn money for Maya. He tries to appease Jean by offering to collect baby Charli from nursery. But when he falls asleep in the hot car with Charli in the back, things get dangerous. Jack spots them as the car is getting hotter and hotter and Charli is rushed to hospital. Will she be okay?

