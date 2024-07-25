8 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Priya demands Nish truth, Alfie plans to help Tommy, and Johnny makes an offer to Callum

In our EastEnders spoilers for next week, Priya is determined to get Nish to tell the truth after his recent lies and goes to extreme means to get it.

EastEnders spoilers: 1. Vinny tries to gain Nish’s trust

When Vinny tries to get involved in a business deal, Nish side-lines him.

Suki advises her son he needs to be bold to gain Nish’s respect, so Vinny later gate-crashes the meeting.

The plan works at first as Vinny charms the potential client. However, things go wrong when Priya disrupts the meeting and launches into a character assassination of Nish.

2. Vinny comes up with a new plan

Vinny packs Priya’s bags and throws her out of the house.

Suki isn’t sure of Vinny’s plan, but he insists this will win Nish around. Later, Vinny tells an impressed Nish what he has done.

Meanwhile, Avani turns her back on her mum, leaving Priya to throw herself at Martin’s mercy.

3. Priya is desperate for revenge

Priya wants to accompany Nugget to the hospital for his next dialysis session but is stopped by Ravi. However, she manages to sneak in with Denzel.

Later, Priya manages to lure Nish to the Minute Mart. She handcuffs him and demands he film a video retracting his lie about them sleeping together. Will he do it?

4. Kat fears for Tommy

Kat is at a loss over what to do about Tommy’s behaviour. Alfie suggests she take a holiday and he’ll look after the kids, but Kat insists she needs to be there for Tommy.

Later on, Tommy is rough with the twins and Kat has to step in. She confides in Alfie about her fears for Tommy and he promises they’ll get through it.

5. Alfie stages the mini Olympics in the Square

Alfie tries a different tact with Tommy, who promises to behave when Alfie tells him he is trying to get Kat to go on holiday.

When Kat arrives home, Tommy plays nice and Alfie believes he has made progress.

Later, Alfie decides to host a mini-Olympics in the Square, but he has to offer a cash prize to the winner in order to get Tommy to participate.

6. Callum misses Ben

Callum is gutted when Kathy, Ian and Lexi go to visit Ben in America. He is unable to get the time off work so can’t go with them.

Johnny resolves to cheer Callum up, but Callum insists he’s not in the mood.

However, later on, Callum is upset when he misses a call from Ben, so Honey insists that he joins her for a drink. During a heart-to-heart, Honey advises him that life is for living and encourages him to take Johnny up on his offer.

But while Callum is gearing up for a fun night out with Johnny, Billy comments that it hasn’t taken him long to move on from Ben. Callum is horrified.

7. There is bad news for Chelsea

Chelsea isn’t happy working for Penny, who is lording it over her at Peggy’s.

Things go from bad to worse later on when a shocked Chelsea and Bernie see a ‘For Sale’ sign going up at No.1 and discover that Gray is selling up.

Where will they live?

8. Nish asks Avani for help

Nish asks Avani to help him track down a woman online, saying she’s an old friend of Suki’s.

But, who is she, and what is Nish planning?

