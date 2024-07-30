EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Reiss struggles with murder secret

Our EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal that Reiss worries about Debbie’s post-mortem results as Sonia tries to support him through his grief.

Elsewhere, Linda is made an interesting offer by Dean’s friend – Fraser.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

1. Reiss struggles to keep his cool

Reiss worries about Debbie’s post-mortem results but Sonia reminds him that it’s just routine procedure. Later on, Eve sees Reiss with Debbie’s old wedding ring in the café…

Reiss soon panics when Phil asks for a return on the fake investment within 24 hours. Reiss doesn’t have the money to give to Phil though and ends up lying to Sonia to get himself out of this mess. But, how will he pay Phil what he owes?

2. Linda encounters Dean’s friend

Linda is taken aback when Dean’s friend – Fraser – turns up and offers her a deal. Elaine tells Fraser to leave and tries to comfort Linda.

However, Linda’s tempted by the deal despite Johnny trying to talk her out of accepting it. Linda then turns to the bottle…

3. It’s one thing after another for Linda

Waking up hungover, Linda forgets to take Annie to her dentist appointment. Elaine then offers to take her instead but Linda is horrified when she finds out that Annie’s dental care isn’t that great.

Later, Linda talks to Jack about Dean’s trial. Things go from bad to worse when she then receives a blackmail letter, trying to figure out who sent it.

Linda then starts to accuse people in The Vic as she gets a second letter. She has no idea that the person sending the letters is currently visiting Dean… Who is it?

4. Bobby’s close to rumbling Cindy’s affair

With Cindy continuing her affair with Junior, Cindy promotes Bobby to manager at Beale’s Eels so that she can spend time with her secret lover. Bobby and Anna then try to manage to restaurant but have a difficult time of things.

Some time later, Bobby becomes suspicious of Cindy as she leaves work with a migraine. He then arrives back home, unaware that Cindy is upstairs with Junior. Will he catch the pair red-handed?

5. Mo spots sparks between Freddie and Anna

Freddie tries to lift Mo’s spirits and asks Teddy for more information about Stevie’s whereabouts. Freddie then heads out birdwatching with both Mo and Anna, after Anna is let down by Bobby.

Mo can’t help but notice a spark between Freddie and Anna. She then prompts Anna to do some serious thinking about the situation…

6. Suki is reunited with an old friend

Nish turns up with a woman called Ayesha – the wife of Hardeep (the guy Nish killed.) As Suki and Ayesha chat, Nish plants doubts into Eve’s mind. Frustrated with Nish’s meddling, Eve then decides to propose to Suki in front of Ayesha and everyone else in The Vic. How will Suki answer Eve?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

