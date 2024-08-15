6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Sonia and Reiss arrested, Cindy gives Junior an ultimatum, and Teddy moves in

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, Reiss and Sonia are arrested for Debbie’s murder at their engagement party as the punters in The Vic watch on in horror.

Elsewhere, Teddy reveals he has bought Number 1 and decides to throw a housewarming party.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

Reiss is worried about his debt to Phil (Credit: BBC)

1. EastEnders spoilers: Teddy takes over Reiss’s debt

Reiss is a nervous wreck as Phil’s deadline approaches. He tries to convince Sonia to get away from the Square for a bit, but she declines.

Later, Phil turns up on the doorstep and is raging, so Reiss is forced to tell Sonia the truth about needing to pay Phil back today.

Teddy and Sharon try to calm things down. Later, Teddy tells Reiss that he has taken over the debt from Phil and so Reiss won’t have to deal with Phil anymore.

Is this too good to be true?

Reiss and Sonia attend their engagement party (Credit: BBC)

2. Sonia and Reiss are arrested

Sonia worries about her eight-week viability scan, but she is touched when Kathy offers to throw an engagement party for her and Reiss.

Back on the Square, Martin warns Reiss that the police have been asking questions about Debbie.

Reiss later has a panic attack. Sonia manages to calm him down and the couple head to The Vic for their engagement party.

The party is interrupted when the police arrive to arrest both Reiss and Sonia for Debbie’s murder.

The police question the pair and reveal they have physical evidence that Debbie was murdered. What will this mean for Sonia and Reiss?

Junior takes Maxine to The Vic (Credit: BBC)

3. Junior introduces Maxine to his family

George tells Gina to try and find out who Junior’s mystery woman is.

Cindy catches Gina looking through Junior’s phone, and – not suspecting that her mum could be the mystery woman – Gina tells her mum exactly what she is looking for.

Cindy relays the information to Junior. Later, Junior angers Cindy when he shows up in The Vic with Maxine.

Junior reassures Cindy that it’s just to stop his family asking questions. Will the plan work?

Cindy gives Junior the cold shoulder (Credit: BBC)

4. Cindy gives Junior an ultimatum

Despite Junior insisting that Maxine is just to placate his family, Cindy is still unhappy.

Gina gossips that Junior slept with Maxine, so Cindy continues to give Junior the cold shoulder.

Junior insists that Cindy is over-reacting. But Cindy issues him an ultimatum – while he is with her he can’t be with anyone else. How will he react?

Jack rescues Charli (Credit: BBC)

5. Jack saves baby Charli

Harvey is working himself into the ground in order to earn extra money for Maya.

When Jean is upset over him not coming home, he tries to make it up to the family by offering to collect Charli from nursery.

However, he falls asleep in the hot car with Charli in the back.

Thankfully, Jack spots them in time and they’re taken to hospital.

Teddy buys number 1 (Credit: BBC)

6. Teddy moves in

While Chelsea is sad at having to move out of Number 1 and into Number 20, Teddy reveals to Billy and Honey that he is the new owner of Number 1.

Billy and Honey fill Teddy in on previous owner Gray, but Teddy appears unfazed.

A clueless Harry later makes a tactless comment to Chelsea and Teddy forces him to apologise.

Teddy reminds Harry of the trouble they left behind and says they need to make friends, suggesting they host a housewarming party.

Teddy even manages to win over Kim and Chelsea and, at the party, he leaves Chelsea stunned when he reveals he insisted on an last-minute clause in his deal to buy Gray’s house… What could it be?

Later, Harry tells his dad that ‘you know who’ has been sniffing around their old place to find out where they’ve moved to, but Teddy insists he’s got everything under control.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

Are you excited to about EastEnders next week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!