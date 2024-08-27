EastEnders spoilers for next week: First look as Dean’s trial takes place with The Six’s fate revealed

In EastEnders spoilers for next week, ‘The Six’ are thrown into a frenzy as Dean’s trial takes place, hoping they’ve done enough to get him sent down.

Elsewhere, a Walford birthday party takes a dramatic turn.

All this and more in EastEnders spoilers for next week.

1. Dean’s trial kicks off

The big day has finally come for ‘The Six’ ladies: Dean’s trial. Sharon is soon accosted by Bernie and protests her innocence once more.

Before heading to court, Sharon is met by Phil who is ready to take Albie to his first day at school. Phil tries to reassure Sharon as she starts to worry about the trial…

2. Sharon takes to the stand

In the courtroom, Sharon is left frazzled during her cross-examination from Dean’s brief when he starts bringing up information from her past.

A sticky situation then quickly escalates that could have huge repercussions for ‘The Six.’

3. Linda backs out

Having witnessed the chaos in the courtroom, Linda baulks from the court before giving a witness statement, much to Sharon’s horror.

‘The Six’ anxiously await an update following previous events as Johnny and Phil join forces to track down Linda’s whereabouts…

4. ‘The Six’s’ freedom is on the line

‘The Six’ reel as the latest update in Dean’s trial has huge repercussions for the group, as it’s clear their ordeal is far from over.

Under immense pressure, a member of the group makes a decision they may live to regret… The group is then left to fight for their freedom!

5. Charli’s first birthday

After giving her witness statement in court, Stacey tries to make an effort for Charli’s first birthday party. But, things go from bad to worse when Stacey burns the cake.

Later on, Suki later finds herself in the firing line when Eve riles at her for bailing on Charli’s party, but ‘The Six’ have bigger issues at play.

It’s Charli’s karaoke party at No.31, but it’s not long before things go from bad to worse when Stacey is forced to leave the celebrations… Lily’s upset that the party didn’t go as well as she wanted. Can Stacey make it up to her?

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Are you looking forward to EastEnders next week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!