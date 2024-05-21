Our EastEnders spoilers reveal that Nish Panesar returns to Walford this week. However, he has a shock in store for his family when he reveals that he is dying.

But will Suki and the children believe him – and is Nish even telling the truth?

Nish is back with big news for his family (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Nish returns with shock news

Suki and Eve are shocked when Nish turns up on the doorstep of No. 41. He tells them that their solicitor has sent both copies of their final order divorce paperwork to him.

The Panesars agree to change the locks so Nish can’t gain access. However, he soon manipulates Avani into getting him inside.

As Nish starts talking, Suki, Ravi, Eve and Vinny act hostile and dismissive. However, he quickly silences them all when he reveals that he’s dying.

The Panesars accuse Nish of lying and kick him out.

Nish tells his family that he’s dying (Credit: BBC)

Nish pleads his case

Later, Nish finds Priya and tries to convince her that he’s telling the truth. Ravi intervenes however, and orders him to stay away.

Afterwards, Nish intercepts Nugget at McKlunky’s and begs him to hear him out. When he sees them together, furious Ravi shoves Nish, who falls and is rushed to hospital.

But is it all an act?

Ravi is furious when he finds Nish trying to manipulate Nugget (Credit: BBC)

It’s Eve’s birthday, but Nish dominates the conversation. Suki asks the Panesars to vote on whether to let him back into their lives.

Nish comes over to plead his case, and the family is left shaken by the depths of his desperation. While he stands firm with Suki, Ravi is clearly conflicted – especially when Nugget and Avani plead his case.

Nish falls to the floor in pain (Credit: BBC)

Nugget stands up for Nish

A decision made by Nish sends shockwaves through the whole Panesar family. Ravi struggles to hold his ground when Nugget says that he’d never let his dad die alone, no matter what Ravi’s done.

Meanwhile, at the hospital, Nish has an appointment with his consultant. But is he telling the truth?

