EastEnders spoilers: Nugget collapses with kidney failure after steroid abuse

EastEnders spoilers reveal that young Nugget Gulati collapses in the street after continuing to abuse steroids. At the hospital, doctors diagnose the unconscious teenager with kidney failure.

How will Ravi and his family react when they learn about Nugget’s steroid use?

The family find Nugget collapsed outside (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Nugget collapses

As the teenagers are getting ready for a boxing tournament, Tommy teases Nugget. In a rage, Nugget flies off the handle.

Zack and Ravi pull the pair apart. Meanwhile, Denzel tells Nugget to calm down before people realise he’s on steroids.

Convinced that the youths are on something, Zack puts up a ‘drug test’ sign. Denzel freaks out, worried that he will be caught. He has no idea it’s just a deterrent.

Later, when Denzel fails to show up at the gym, Nugget goes out looking for him. However, he suddenly begins to feel ill, and heads to No.41 for help. However, he doesn’t make it inside… and collapses on the pavement.

Will Nugget pull through? (Credit: BBC)

Ravi and Priya learn about Nugget’s steroid abuse

Priya and Nish are at home when Avani bursts in, telling them that Nugget has collapsed. At the hospital, Ravi and Priya are inconsolable.

Back on Albert Square, Denzel heads to the tournament after a pep talk from Yolande. He wins his match.

Back in the waiting room, Dr Miller tells the family that Nugget’s kidneys aren’t working properly. He asks if he’s been taking drugs – which they deny.

The family are horrified to learn what Nugget has been up to (Credit: BBC)

However, after his chat with Zack last week, Ravi takes Dr Miller aside and tells him that he’s worried Nugget might have been using steroids. As Ravi and Priya start bickering about their failures as parents, they soon end up leaning on each other for support.

Priya is then left shocked when Dr Miller informs her that Nugget has been taking steroids.

Will Nugget reveal where he got the drugs from? (Credit: BBC)

Denzel’s in a panic

Nugget regains consciousness, but Priya and Ravi are devastated when the doctors say his kidneys are not responding and he may need long-term dialysis.

As the pressure mounts, Nugget’s parents and the police press him to tell them who supplied the drugs. However, he remains firm in his refusal to say.

Back in Albert Square, Denzel is horrified to hear what’s happened to Nugget. Starting to panic, he hides at the Boxing Den to avoid his dad, where Zack finds him.

Will he open up to Zack about his drug use?

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders in 2024? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story? For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!