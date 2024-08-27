EastEnders spoilers: Dean’s trial has long-lasting repercussions as one of ‘The Six’ makes a huge decision

In EastEnders spoilers, Dean Wicks’ trial gets underway for the murder of Keanu Taylor. With ‘The Six’ facing more pressure than ever, the group are on tenterhooks.

But, as one of their number makes a shocking decision, all of their best laid plans are suddenly thrown into doubt.

Will ‘The Six’ manage to get away with murder?

Read upcoming EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Dean’s trial begins (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Dean on trial

It’s the day of Dean‘s trial and Sharon is accosted by a dogged Bernie. Sharon continues to protest her innocence and, afterwards, Linda arrives to support her.

The pair are interrupted by Phil and Albie – who has his first day at school. A nervous Sharon worries about the trial, setting Linda off, but Phil manages to reassure them both.

Later, Sharon asks Suki and Kathy to check in on Linda. She encourages them to show their support before she testifies.

Can Linda hold her nerve?

Things don’t go well for Sharon (Credit: BBC)

Linda panics as Sharon takes to the stand

In the courtroom, Sharon struggles under pressure when Dean’s brief cross-examines her on the stand. As he brings up information from her past, the situation suddenly escalates, throwing the trial into chaos.

Watching the carnage unfold, Linda panics and flees before she can testify, leaving Sharon horrified.

What will happen next?

The women of The Six look on as Dean’s trial is thrown into chaos (Credit: BBC)

A decision is made

In the aftermath of Sharon’s testimony, ‘The Six’ anxiously await an update. Meanwhile, Johnny and Phil join forces to find Linda.

As the situation in the courtroom continues to spiral out of control, ‘The Six’ realise that their ordeal is far from over. And, under great pressure, one of their number makes a shocking decision.

The next day, ‘The Six’ struggle to deal with the repercussions of Dean’s trial, their very future in question.…

Is this the end of the line for ‘The Six?’

