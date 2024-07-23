EastEnders spoilers: Priya kidnaps Nish to force him to confess the truth

In EastEnders spoilers, a desperate Priya Nandra-Hart kidnaps Nish Panesar in an attempt to force him to tell the truth. Will Nish retract his lie about them sleeping together?

And how far will Priya go to clear her name?

Read EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Vinny is determined to win his dad’s trust (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Vinny makes a plan

Nish is enjoying being at the centre of Ravi and Vinny’s attention. However, he frustrates Vinny after side-lining him during a potential business deal.

Vinny vents to Suki, who tells him that he needs to be bold to earn Nish’s respect. Later, at Walford East, Vinny gate-crashes the meeting and charms the client, impressing his father.

However, things quickly go wrong when Priya arrives and disrupts the meeting – launching into a character assassination of Nish.

Vinny throws Priya under the bus to impress his dad (Credit: BBC)

Determined to earn Nish’s trust, Vinny gathers Priya’s things and throws them out. Suki questions his methods, but he insists that his latest plan is sure to win Nish around.

Meanwhile, Priya desperately searches for a lifeline. However, she’s left out in the cold when even Avani turns her back. Nish is impressed when Vinny tells him what he has done.

The Panesars continue to shut Priya out (Credit: BBC)

Priya resorts to desperate measures

After throwing herself at Martin’s mercy, Priya is disappointed when Ravi refuses to let her attend Nugget’s dialysis session. Denzel helps her to sneak inside, sparing a massive row when Ravi and Nish walk in.

Determined to fix things and prove herself, Priya lures Nish to the Minute Mart. With his guard down, she handcuffs him, and forces him to make a video recording in which he retracts his lie about their sleeping together.

What will Priya do next?

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

What do you think of this story?