EastEnders spoilers: Reiss continues to con Sharon as Phil grows suspicious

In EastEnders spoilers, desperate Reiss Colwell continues to scam Sharon out of money in faking her accounts. But, as Reiss gets overconfident in skimming the money off the side, Phil Mitchell begins to take notice.

Is Reiss’s secret about to be uncovered?

Read EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Reiss senses an opportunity to make some more money from Sharon (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Reiss continues to con Sharon

Reiss’ money woes continue with a call from Debbie’s care home. They tell him that he still owes them money – and reveal that Debbie will be moved if he doesn’t pay.

Reiss lies to Sharon and tells her about an outstanding VAT receipt. He then changes his mind and backtracks when she grows emotional about Keanu.

Later, he visits Debbie for solace. He heads home to tell Sonia everything, but soon reconsiders when she shares some good news. After he puts his foot in it, he decides to come clean about his debt.

Reiss goes to see Sharon and tells her that he made a mistake. He reveals that her VAT bill still stands, and that she’ll need to pay by tomorrow…

Phil demands to know what’s going on with Sharon’s finances (Credit: BBC)

Phil smells a rat

Determined to solve their financial woes, Sonia and Reiss look for extra work. He manages to find a job working with Kim at Fox & Hair.

Later, Reiss asks Sharon about the outstanding funds. Listening in, Phil is left bemused.

Sharon agrees to pay the debt. However, Phil demands to know what is going on. As Sharon tells him how she’s taken her eye off their accounts recently, Reiss slips away.

Reiss lies to Sonia and tells her that he’s found a solution to the care home debt. Still, she knows that their finances will continue to be a problem.

Sharon wants to see the receipt (Credit: BBC)

His problems go from bad to worse when Sharon arrives and asks for the missing VAT receipt.

What will he tell her?

