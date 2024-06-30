EastEnders spoilers: Reiss drowns under his debt as he cons Sharon out of cash

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal that, as Reiss Colwell grows ever more desperate for money, he resorts to devious methods to pay his bills – conning Sharon out of her money.

This comes as the bills pile up for Reiss, who is struggling to pay for wife Debbie’s care fees as she lies in her coma. Reiss senses an opportunity when Sharon offers him a job – but will she realise what Reiss has been up to when he decides to keep some of her money for himself?

Read EastEnders spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Reiss is struggling to make ends meet (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Money worries for Reiss

Reiss is horrified when he gets a bill for £18,000 for Debbie’s care. Going behind Sonia’s back, he decides to rent out the spare room to make money.

However, Sonia is furious when she finds out what he’s up to. Cornered, Reiss tells her about his money worries.

Sonia isn’t happy when she learns what Reiss has been up to (Credit: BBC)

Sonia agrees that they need to find a way – but tells him that they’re not getting a lodger. Thankfully, a lifeline is thrown in the form of Sharon, who offers him some work chasing outstanding invoices.

What will Reiss do next?

Sharon has a job for Reiss (Credit: BBC)

Reiss puts a con into motion

Getting to work for Sharon, Reiss decides to use some creative accounting to pocket some of the money that Sharon is owed.

When Sharon gives him his pay – plus a little on the side for doing the job at short notice – Reiss feels guilty.

Reiss feels guilty when Sharon pays up (Credit: BBC)

Back at home, he lies, telling Sonia that he has made enough money to pay Debbie’s care fees. Will Reiss get away with his daylight robbery?

