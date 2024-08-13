EastEnders spoilers: Sonia and Reiss arrested for Debbie’s murder

In EastEnders spoilers, the police arrest Reiss Colwell and Sonia Fowler for Debbie’s murder. This comes as an increasingly desperate Reiss killed his wife after struggling to pay her care home fees and take care of his own mounting debts.

And, with an oblivious Sonia caught in the middle of it all, she and Reiss are prime suspects when the police decide to investigate.

Time is running out for Reiss (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers: Phil wants his money

As Phil’s deadline approaches, Reiss tries to convince Sonia to take a day out. However, she refuses, leaving Reiss to face Phil’s wrath.

When a raging Phil turns up on their doorstep, Reiss is forced to tell Sonia that he owes money to the Mitchell hardman. Teddy and Sharon manage to cool things down, while Sonia buys time by pleading with a sympathetic Sharon.

Teddy decides to take Phil’s debt. As Reiss shakes on the deal, he’s left hoping it’s not too good to be true.

Martin warns Reiss that the police have been asking around (Credit: BBC)

The police arrest Reiss and Sonia

Worried about her eight-week viability scan, Sonia is further rattled when she learns how Teddy took on the debt. At the scan, Sonia tells Reiss that it’s madness to make a deal with someone he barely knows.

Back on the Square, Martin warns Reiss that the police have been asking questions about him and Debbie. At home, he suffers a panic attack as Sonia tries to calm him down.

The good mood doesn’t last (Credit: BBC)

Later, at The Vic, they enjoy an engagement party. However, the mood is ruined when the police arrive and arrest both Sonia and Reiss.

As detectives question Sonia and Reiss, it comes to light that they have physical evidence of Debbie’s murder.

