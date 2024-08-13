EastEnders spoilers: Teddy moves to the Square, but it’s clear he’s hiding something

In EastEnders spoilers, Teddy Mitchell makes a permanent move to Albert Square, having moved into No.1 with sons Harry and Barney. This leaves Chelsea out on her ear, moving across the Square to No.20.

Teddy recently arrived in Walford as the hitherto secret brother of Billy Mitchell. While he clashed with Phil, he’s quickly made a life for himself on the Square, winning over friends and family with his easygoing nature and cheeky charm.

But is Teddy hiding something? As a remark from Harry suggests, Teddy still has a few secrets up his sleeve…

EastEnders spoilers: Teddy makes a move

Chelsea is upset as she is forced to leave No.1 behind, moving into No.20. Denise vows to help her rebuild her life, but they are both unaware that Chelsea’s former home is under new ownership – with Teddy having bought it as a place for himself and the lads.

Teddy tells Billy and Honey that he’s bought No.1. They reveal how Gray killed Tina and Chantelle in the house.

While Teddy is unfazed, Harry makes a tactless remark to Chelsea, who forces him to apologise. He reminds Harry of the ‘trouble’ that they’ve left behind, and tells him that they need to make friends.

He suggests that they host a housewarming party, and invite their new neighbours.

Who’s looking for Teddy?

Launching a massive charm offensive, Teddy manages to get Kim and Chelsea to agree to attend his housewarming. At the party, Chelsea is shocked when Teddy reveals he insisted on a last-minute clause in the deal to buy Gray’s house.

Then, Harry sidles up to Teddy and tells him that ‘you know’ has been sniffing around their old home, trying to find out where they’ve gone.

Teddy insists that he has everything under control.

What is Teddy hiding?

